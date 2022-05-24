Earthworm Jim Returns As Premium DNA Reveals Their Newest Figure

This is a very interesting figure to talk about as Premium DNA has announced its newest line of figures. The classic video game series Earthworm Jim is back, and he is ready for some new adventures. The first wave of figures consists of four figures with Pay-Crow, Bob the Killer Goldfish and #4, Professor Monkey-For-A-Head, and of course, Earthworm Jim. Premium DNA has definitely acquired a lot of interesting licenses lately with Banjo & Kazooie, Madballs, Battletoads, and even Barnyard Commandos. However, fans still have yet to see any progress with most of these lines. The first set of Madballs is finally out, but those are nowhere near the articulation of a figure like Earthworm Jim.

Premium DNA has loaded with figure out with two different head sculpts, three pairs of hands, and three snot figures. Jim's blaster is also included, and it looks like Premium DNA has also revealed an Earthworm Jim accessory pack. That pack will include 6 different heads with a variety of expressions from the game and d worm body to fit each head. These figures are not expected to release in Q2 2023, and I wish we have a clearer image of what we were getting. Each figure comes in at $54.99, the accessory pack at $31.99, and pre-orders are already live along with all of the other Earthworm Jim waves right here.

"Once a common earthworm living a peaceful life somewhere in the Southern United States, Jim's life was forever changed when suddenly from the sky he was hit with the ultra-high-tech-indestructible-super-space-cyber-suit created by Professor Monkey for a Head for the evil Queen Slug-For-A-Butt. With his newfound powers, Jim travels across the galaxy battling evil foes in his quest to rescue the beautiful Princess What's-Her-Name from the evil clutches of Psy-Crow! Woah Nelly!"

"The groovy new Premium DNA 1/12 scale Earthworm Jim action figure stands 6" tall. He features 30 points of articulation, and includes his trusty blaster, 3 Snot companions (standard, neutral backpack insert, and action pose backpack insert), 3 sets of hands, and 2 swappable heads."

6 inches (15.24cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Earthworm Jim franchise

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Contents

Earthworm Jim figure

2 Head sculpts

3 Pairs of hands

3 Snot figures

Blaster

No Earthworm Jim can be complete without his worm body, and you can never have enough heads to capture all of his expressions! The new Premium DNA Worm Body & Heads Pack includes 6 alternate head sculpts for your Earthworm Jim action figure, and all heads are compatible with the included worm body. Woah Nelly!