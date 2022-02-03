Elvis Presley: The King of Rock Enters the LEGO Building

LEGO is continuing their Art Series as The King of Rock has entered the building with the new 3 in 1 Elvis Presley set. Coming in at 3,445 pieces, master builders will be able to create 3 different versions of Elvis throughout the years. Each brick LEGO Art portrait will come with a brick-build frame that can be hung on the wall. To make things even more interesting, the set does include nearly 2 hours of content that master builders can listen to as they dive into the world of Elvis once again. It also looks like if you purchase 3 Elvis LEGO sets you can create a massive Elvis Presley portrait to really impress your friends. Priced at $119.99, this LEGO Art 3 in 1 Portrait is set to go up for pre-order right here on March 1, 2022. Be sure to check out all of the other Art Portraits as well with Harry Potter, Iron Man, Star Wars, and much more.

"Music lovers and Elvis Presley fans, we have the set for you. Create 1 of 3 portraits of the iconic entertainer with this LEGO® Art Elvis Presley "The King" (31204) kit. As you build, you'll also develop other meaningful things. Like a zone of joyful zen, with a calm focus enhanced by each tile you click into place. Build 1 of 3 wall decor pictures of Elvis Presley through the years – his start in music, in his prime or later in his career. Can't choose one? Combine 3 sets to make the ultimate memorabilia piece. As you build, scan the QR code and listen to the Soundtrack, with nearly 2 hours of content tailor-made to really immerse you in the project. Finish the art piece with an Elvis Presley signature tile, ready to display on a wall or shelf."

"Welcome to LEGO sets for adults. A space to relax and build detailed craft projects that pay homage to the worlds of entertainment, motorsports, travel, gaming, sports, science, technology and history."

Made for display – This 3,445-piece LEGO® hobby project includes 9 canvas wall decor plates, an Elvis Presley signature tile, 2 hanger elements, a brick separator and brick-built frame

Created for Elvis Presley fans – Pay tribute to the King of Rock & Roll, creating a LEGO® portrait of the entertainer during his rise to fame, in his prime, or later in his career

Find your creative zone – Enter a realm of total relaxation and focus with the Soundtrack, which immerses you in unexpected details as you produce this art project

Celebrate your passion – To really push your creativity, use 3 of the sets to create a combined Elvis Presley wall art piece to display in your home or office

Give as a gift – This LEGO® Art set measures over 15.5 in. (40 cm) square and can be displayed on a wall or shelf. It can also be given as a gift for anyone who's into music or Elvis Presley