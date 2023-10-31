Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, Marvel Comics, spider-man

Marvel Comics Hallow's Eve Gets Her Own Legends Figure from Hasbro

Get ready for some new webslinging adventures as Hasbro has revealed new comic inspired Spider-Man Legends figure

Article Summary Hasbro introduces a new Marvel Legends figure, Hallow’s Eve, from the Spider-Man comics.

Inspired by the character’s powers, the figure comes with two unique Halloween Mask accessories.

Hallow’s Eve figure to debut in May 2024 with a retail price of $24.99.

Pre-orders for the figure with other characters from the wave are available on Hasbro's website.

Hasbro has outdone themselves this time as they debut a brand new figure for the Marvel Legends line. Coming right for the pages of Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #14, Hallow's Eve has arrived from the Dark Web storyline. With Ben Reilly becoming Chasm, Janie wants to do more to help Ben, and with the powers of Madelyn Pryor, she gains her own power. Enhanced by the magic from the finger of S'ym, she gains power by wearing Halloween Masks. Each mask has its own unique properties, like a Werewolf, Ghost, Frankenstein, Vampire, and so much more. Hasbro has done an incredible job bringing her to life and in record time. She will come with a bag, two masks, and a bright orange deco, making her stand out. Marvel Comics and Spider-Man fans will be able to bring Janie home in May 2024 with a $24.99 price tag. Fans can find pre-orders for her right here and be on the lookout for more figures in the wave with Tombstone, Spider Shot, Scarlet Spider, and more.

Marvel Legends Series Hallows' Eve

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Hallows' Eve figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man and Hallows' Eve comics. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including 2 sets of alternate hands, wearable bag, and 2 Halloween masks. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

Includes figure and 7 accessories.

COMICS-INSPIRED HALLOWS' EVE: This collectible Janine Godbe action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man and Hallows' Eve comics

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display premium Marvel 6 inch action figures (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 7 accessories, including alternate hands and bag with Halloween masks

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this Marvel Legends Hallows' Eve figure on your shelf with collectible packaging featuring comics character art

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Spider-Man -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

