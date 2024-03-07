Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

Embrace the Dark Side with Hot Toys Shin Hati from Star Wars: Ahsoka

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they are embracing the Dark Side with some new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6th scale Shin Hati figure from Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The collectible comes with an LED lightsaber and multiple accessories featured in Ahsoka.

Shin Hati is depicted with detailed knight-like armor and a removable cloak.

Available for pre-order at Sideshow Collectibles for a June 2025 release, priced at $280.

Star Wars: Ahsoka was filled with plenty of new and old faces as the journey to find Grand Admiral Thrawn continued. Some of these new characters were two mercenaries wielding orange-red lightsabers, serving under the witch Morgan Elsbeth. Baylan Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati definitely were some highlighted figures in the series, from their design to their motive. Not much is known about Shin Hati and surely we will find out more when Ahsoka Season 2 arrives in the future. In the meantime, Hot Toys is bringing this eager apprentice to life in remarkable detail for their 1/6 scale Star Wars collection.

Shin Hati comes in at 11" tall, and Hot Toys was sure to capture her likeness beautifully here. She is featured in her knight-like armor and will also come with a removable brown cloak and a few accessories. Star Wars fans will get to equip Shin with her signature orange lightsaber that has two blades and LED capabilities. She will also come with a holoprojector, probe droid, and a display base, which come right from the events of Ahoska. This figure is a beautifully crafted release and will go perfectly with the upcoming Baylan Skoll 1/6 scale figure. Pre-orders for Star Wars: Ahsoka Shin Hati is already live right on Sideshow Collectibles for $280 with a Jun 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Shin Hati 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"You have no power." – Shin Hati. The eager apprentice of Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati is adept at lightsaber combat, a skill she uses in their work as mercenaries allied to Morgan Elsbeth, the former Magistrate of Calodan. But on a mission to another galaxy, Hati finds herself stranded without a Master and abandoned along with the bandits of Peridea. To further expand its Star Wars collectibles series, Hot Toys is delighted to officially introduce the highly-anticipated 1/6th scale Shin Hati collectible figure inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka live action series."

"The collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs to adjust the eyesight, skillfully tailored outfit and armor pieces, a cloak, LED light-up lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, a probe droid, holoprojector, and a display base! This new Shin Hati collectible figure will surely be a phenomenal masterpiece to add to all Star Wars fans' collection!"

