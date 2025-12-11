Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

Embrace the Force with RSVLTS New Star Wars Winter Collection

A new collection of apparel is here from RSVLTS as they return to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars this winter

RSVLTS' new Star Wars Winter Collection arrives as one of the brand's most ambitious seasonal drops to date, offering a wide range of designs across their signature classic (unisex) styles and sizes. Kicking things off strong, RSVLTS is introducing its first-ever Limited-Edition Varsity Jacket, boldly titled "A Long Time Ago…" These jackets are individually numbered and capped at just 421 pieces, making this jacket a new centerpiece for any Star Wars collection. Alongside it, RSVLTS expands the outerwear selection with the stylish "Throwback Boba" Anorak Pullover Jacket, which blends retro Boba Fett imagery with new cold-weather functionality to enhance your wardrobe.

For those seeking comfort with a performance edge, the "Pew Pew" Performance Hoodie is soaring on in to take on some Rebel Scum. The Star Wars Winter Collection also brings in a strong lineup of tees: the Vintage Crewneck Tees, including standout designs like "Boom Roasted," "Cloud City Clash," "Rebel Scum Retro," and "Built to Rebel", retail for $37, while the classic Crewneck Tee such as "Dune Sea Tours" comes in at $32. Another highlight is the "Redacted Rebel" Reversible Bomber Jacket, a sleek, two-looks-in-one piece that will enhance these vintage tees and become one with the Force.

RSVLTS is also expanding its accessories lineup with a massive assortment of Star Wars–themed boxer briefs, each featuring iconic and returning fan-favorite button-down designs. Fans can choose from designs like "12 Parsecs," "Battle of Yavin," "Beskar Steel," "Lil Troopers," "Maul Markings," "Rebel Rides," "Shades of Vader," "Synthwave Dogfight," and more. Every piece in this collection balances RSVLTS' signature bold prints with cozy winter-ready comfort, making this drop a must-have for fans who want to showcase their Star Wars love in everyday wear. The Varsity Jacket is a nice touch to this drop, and with only 421 pieces available, it will surely not last long, so get yours while you can on rsvlts.com right now! May the Force be with you.

