Endgame Iron Man Lands at S.H.Figuarts with Five Years Later Edition Tamashii Nations is celebrating the 5th anniversary of Infinity War with the return of iconic Marvel Studios heroes and villains

Tamashii Nations is taking collectors back to the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their latest release. Iron Man is back and donning his Mark 85 armor again, right from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The new Five Years Later 2023 Edition gives Iron Man fans an updated version of their popular S.H.Figuarts figure. A lot of detail is put into this figure, and Tamashii Nation has even included a couple of new accessories. This will consist of a new Tony Stark head sculpt and nano gauntlet hand from his legendary "I Am Iron Man" sequence. He will also be getting some additional claw blaster attachments. It looks like a companion Endgame Thanos is also on the way, allowing Iron Man and MCU fans to capture the final battle. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but links have arrived in Japan for August 2023, and Tony is getting a 12,000 yen price tag. Fans can check out the reveal right here, and you can snag up your S.H.Figuarts releases stateside here.

Relive the Events of Endgame with Iron Man S.H.Figuarts

"S.H.Figuarts – Iron Man Mark 85 – "FIVE YEARS LATER ~ 2023" EDITION – (THE INFINITY SAGA). Five years have passed since the shocking "Avengers: Infinity War" was released. In 2023, the stage of "Avengers: Endgame", "Tony Stark = Iron Man" will be revived with new specifications! Five years have passed since the shocking "Avengers: Infinity War" was released. In 2023, the stage of "Avengers: Endgame", "Tony Stark = Iron Man" will be revived with new specifications!"

"Five years have passed since the release of "Avengers: Infinity War", which had a shocking ending. In 2023, the stage of "Avengers: Endgame", Tony will appear with new coloring and abundant bonus parts that project the image in the play! Together with "Thanos", which will be released at the same time, let's see the climax of the Infinity Saga!"