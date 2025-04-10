Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: iron man, lego, marvel

Enhance Your Hall of Armor with LEGO's New Iron Man Mark IV Bust

A new collection of LEGO sets have been revealed as the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to life in brick bust form

Article Summary Explore LEGO's new Iron Man Mark IV Bust, a classic Marvel suit from Iron Man 2, in stunning brick form.

Features include a rotating head, adjustable flaps, and retractable shoulder cannons for interactive fun.

Set includes a printed nameplate and an Iron Man minifigure; stands 6.5" tall for $59.99.

Pre-orders soon; set launches June 2025. Don't miss the Iron Spider-Man Bust also on the horizon.

The Mark 4 Iron Man armor is one of Tony Stark's iconic MCU suits and was featured throughout Iron Man 2. Built after the Mark 3 was damaged after Obadiah Stane in the first film, the Mark 4 maintains that signature look and red and gold color scheme. This suit made its grand entrance at the Stark Expo, and it went toe-to-toe with Rhodey at his house. This is a classic Marvel Studios design, and LEGO is bringing it to life by debuting a new set of themed busts. Coming in at only 436 pieces, the Iron Man MK 4 Armor captures up the upper part of the armor, and it features some fun elements.

MCU fans will be able to adjust his head, along with the flaps on the back of the armor, along with two retractable shoulder cannons. To make things better, LEGO has included a printed nameplate along with an MK4 Iron Man minifigure to display with the bust. The set will only stand 6.5" tall, but it is a fun way to capture your love for this Armored Avenger for $59.99. Pre-orders are not live yet, but the set is expected for a June 2025 release, and be on the lookout for the Iron Spider-Man Bust also coming soon

LEGO Marvel Studios – Iron Man MK4 Bust

"LEGO® ǀ Marvel Iron Man MK4 Bust (76327) is a celebration of one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With 436 pieces and a sturdy base, this building set project yields an impressive collectible display piece that will delight experienced model-makers, Marvel fans and adult Super Hero enthusiasts."

"This buildable Super Hero set replicates the iconic MK4 armor worn in Marvel Studios' Iron Man 3 movie. The 436-piece model construction kit includes two adjustable flaps o n the back, two retractable shoulder cannons and a rotating head. The solid base features a printed nameplate and a removable Iron Man minifigure. This immersive and rewarding building experience is complemented by a digital version of the set's building instructions, which can be found on the LEGO Builder app. Set contains 436 pieces."

