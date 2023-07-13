Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: Mutant Mayhem, playmates, tmnt

TMNT Mutant Mayhem Playmates Line: A Look At The Big Figs

We continue to look at the new Playmates TMNT Mutant Mayhem line with the two new big figs they have released, Leo and Raph.

TMNT fans went into a frenzy the last two weeks or so, as June 25th was a special day for us. The Mutant Mayhem figure line was released to stores that day, and all of us were out in full force, going from Target to Target to get our hands on the latest figures of this new version of the TMNT universe. With the toys in stores now, we thought this would be a great time to take a look at what the Playmates line has to offer and a big thank you to them, as they sent us over a big box of figures and more to show off. Today we will look at the new big figs they have released so far, Leonardo and Raphael.

TMNT Should Always Have Big Figs

As with our looks at the main line figures and vehicles, the big figs sport some nifty packaging. The color palette for this film and the line itself is so great, so eye-catching. The figures are also secured perfectly in these open boxes, so MOC collectors don't have to worry about loose figures or weapons. If you are not keeping them MOC, they are easy to remove without completely destroying the package as well.

Taking a look at the TMNT pair out of the package, I really appreciate how well these figures are painted. The green is so perfect on these guys, and the bandannas are spot-on and striking as well. No paint splotches, no bleeding. That can be a problem for figures of this scale sometimes, but these are top-notch. They each come with their pair of weapons, which can be easily stored on the figure. Raph's sais hinder his arms a bit when housed, but that is a minor gripe. They fit into each Turtles hands perfectly. Where these suffer a bit is in the articulation. Not in the legs, where you get a great range of motion or the wrists. No, what these needed was elbow joints, which are missing. Why Playmates decided not to include working elbows is lost on me, it would have made these pretty perfect.

I still really like these figures; for $24.99, they will display just fine on your shelf. A little pricey for the kiddos to bang around, and the lack of working elbows is a hindrance that shouldn't be ignored. Still, if I spent money on these, I would be happy with them with one caveat: they better have plans to do Mikey and Donnie.

