Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, tron

Enter the Grid with Diamond Select Toys New Deluxe Tron Figures

It looks like Diamond Select Toys is back once again with a new selection of collectibles from around the multiverse

Article Summary Return to the Grid with Diamond Select's new Tron action figures from the iconic 1982 film.

Tron, Flynn, and Sark figures stand 7 inches tall with accessories and interchangeable parts.

Newly designed packaging mimics the classic Tron arcade game for a nostalgic touch.

Figures are priced at $30 each and expected to arrive in October 2025, available separately or as a set.

Despite company-wide issues arising at Diamond, they are still revealing that new collectibles are on the way. One of these is the return of action figures from the original Tron (1982) film. Directed by Steven Lisberger, this groundbreaking sci-fi film merged live-action with computer-generated imagery to create a visually stunning digital world. The story follows Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), a brilliant but rebellious software engineer who finds himself in Grid, a virtual realm inside a computer network. Inside the Grid, Flynn discovers a dystopian world ruled by the malevolent Master Control Program (MCP) and its enforcer, Sark (David Warner).

However, he would find allies in this new world with Tron (Bruce Boxleitner), a security program created by Flynn's real-world friends. Now, after years of being offline, these figures are back as Tron, Flynn, and Sark are returning to The Grid once again. Standing 7" tall, each figure comes with identity discs and interchangeable parts. However, Diamond Select Toys has created some new packaging for this release inspired by the classic Tron arcade game. Each figure is priced at $30; they are all expected to arrive in October 2025, and they can be purchased separately or together.

Tron Deluxe Action Figures Return to Diamond Select Toys

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Line up your quarters, Tron is back online! Available again after years offline, the first series of Tron movie action figures returns in all-new arcade packaging! Flynn, Sark and Tron each come in their own window box, newly designed to look like the classic Tron arcade game, with their identity discs and interchangeable parts. Each 1/10 scale action figure stands approximately 7 inches tall with a display base. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios, packaging designed by David Forrest of Kinetic Underground, Inc.!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!