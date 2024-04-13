Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, The Matrix

Enter The Matrix with Trinity and McFarlane Toys New Movie Maniacs

McFarlane Toys has debuted a new set of Movie Maniacs statue as they enter the digital world with The Matrix

Trinity figure comes with accessories and is limited to 5,300 pieces.

Neo statue is also available, with a limited run of 8,500 pieces.

The Trinity statue is priced at $24.99 with a release date of May 2024.

McFarlane Toys continues to expand their Movie Maniacs statue series with more iconic films from Warner Bros. massive catalog. Their latest release takes fans back to 1999 with The Matrix as The One has been found and must be protected at all costs. The Matrix is a groundbreaking film that even changed ideas and concepts in psychology, adding the idea that might all be in a simulation. The mind-blowing action sequences and effects still stand out to this day, so it is no wonder McFarlane Toys wants to capture that magic. Not only is Neo making his debut in the Movie Maniacs line but so is Trinity, who is portrayed by Carrie-Anne Mos.

Trinity is a skilled hacker and resistance fighter who has also joined the cause to fight back against their oppressive machine overlords. This Movie Maniacs statue captures one of Trinity's iconic poses, leaping in the air as time has slowed down. She will come with a digital code backdrop, collectibles card, a mystery gift and will be limited to only 5,300 pieces. Fans will want to act fast if they want to pair her with the Movie Maniacs Neo as he has only released 8,500 pieces, so many won't be able to display both. Pre-orders for the Movie Maniacs Trinity are already live for $24.99, she is set for a May 2024 release, and she can still be found online.

Trinity (Movie Maniacs: The Matrix) 6" Posed

"Have you ever had a dream that you were so sure was real? What if you couldn't awaken? How would you know the difference between dream and reality? When a beautiful stranger leads computer hacker Neo to a forbidding underworld, he discovers the shocking truth–the life he knows is the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence. Neo joins legendary and dangerous rebel warrior Morpheus in the battle to destroy the illusion enslaving humanity."

Incredibly detailed limited edition 6" scale posted figure.

Includes scenic printed back drop and environmental base display.

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity and card holder.

Hidden surprise included.

Collect all McFarlane Toys The Matrix figures.

