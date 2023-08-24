Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dark horse comics, McFarlane Toys, stranger things

Enter the Upside Down with McFarlane's Stranger Things Page Punchers

McFarlane Toys is entering the Upside Down as they unveil a new set of Page Punchers from the world of Stranger Things

McFarlane Toys has now expanded their growing 3" Page Punchers line with Dark Horse Comics. The Page Punchers line did start with DC Direct giving fans comic books in a clamshell with companion mini 3" figures. We have seen plenty of DC Comics releases since then, and it was only recently that Image Comics got some for Spawn. However, McFarlane is entering the Upside Down with Dark Horse Comics with their Stranger Things comic book. Issue #1 is here with not one but two minifigures with Will Byers and the infamous and deadly Demogorgon. These figures will feature 5 points of articulation, with the comic book getting resealable packaging and a display stand. Stranger Things fans will surely not want to miss out on these and they are priced at $16.99, set for a September 2023 release, and can be found here. This Stranger Things mini-series is a four-part comic, so expect more of these to arrive, featuring some iconic characters from the first season.

Stranger Things Will Byers and Demogorgon Page Punchers

"WILL BYERS: On the night of November 6th, 1983, WILL BYERS disappeared into an alternate dimension dubbed the UPSIDE DOWN. Although he was eventually rescued and returned to normal life, his time in the UPSIDE DOWN left him with a mysterious connection to the alternate realm. DEMOGORGON: Hailing from an alternate dimension, the DEMOGORGON wreaks havoc in the UPSIDE DOWN, as well as the town of HAWKINS, INDIANA."

Product Features:

Pocket-sized 3″ scale action figures with 6 points of articulation

Packaged in a clamshell blister with an English-only reprint of STRANGER THINGS™ #1 and comic book display stand

WILL BYERS & DEMOGORGON are based on their looks as featured in STRANGER THINGS™ from DARK HORSE COMICS™

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ PAGE PUNCHERS™ figures

