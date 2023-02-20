Enter the Upside Down with New threezero Stranger Things 1/6 Figure Threezero is back and is taking collectors to Hawkins, Indiana once again as they debut their latest 1/6 scale Stranger Things figure

It is time to return to the Upside Down once again, as threezero is taking Stranger Things fans back to Hawkins. A brand new 1/56 scale Stranger Things figure has arrived as the infamous Will Byers comes to life. Threezero's Stranger Things wave is based on the kids from the first season and will stand child-size compared to a standard 1/6 scale figures. Will Byers comes in at 9.6″ tall, has 28 points of articulation, and is packed with detail and accessoires. As for accessories, various show-specific items include a walkie-talkie backpack, Mind Flayer drawing, a rifle, swappable hands, a backpack, and more. Stranger Things collectors will find Will right here for $168, he is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders will arrive soon. He will join, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, and the Demogorgon, and it looks like Mike is on the way.

Beware the Upside Down with threezero Once Again

"Will is captured by a monster from the "Upside Down", and later develops a connection to the Upside Down and the Mind Flayer. He has side effects from his time in the alternate dimension, including visions of the Upside Down. Even though Will is strong and can get through anything, his friends and family always have his back. He has been through a lot of intense life experiences, but that hasn't changed his big heart and fun-loving nature."

"The Stranger Things – 1/6 Will Byers collectible figure stands approximately 9.6 inches (~24.5 cm) tall and features a fully-articulated original body with approximately 28 points of articulation and fabric clothing. The highly-detailed figure includes one head sculpt with an authentic likeness to the character's appearance in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Accessories include a backpack, wristwatch, walkie-talkie, rifle, a pen, a Mind Flayer drawing, and five sets of interchangeable hands."

Features

Approximately 9.6" (24.5cm) tall Fully-articulated original body Approximately 28 points of articulation Realistic likeness to talent



Clothing

One checkered shirt One vest One pair of trousers One pair of shoes



Accessories

One backpack One wristwatch One walkie-talkie One rifle One pen One Mind Flayer drawing Five sets of interchangeable hands One pair relaxed One pair of fists Two pairs for holding accessories One right hand for holding pen

