Evil Rises with Mondo's New Masters of the Universe 1/6 Timed Panthor

Bring home Skeletor’s ride or die as Mondo has unveiled their newest Masters of the Universe 1/6 scale figure with the deadly Panthor

Article Summary Mondo reveals a Timed Edition 1/6 scale Panthor from Masters of the Universe.

Panthor figure boasts over 60 points of articulation, with removable armor.

Limited-time pre-orders available from 11/14 to 11/24 exclusively on MondoShop.com.

Early birds could snag Panthor for a November 2023 delivery; others in April 2024.

Evil rises in Eternia once again as Mondo has unleashed their latest 1/6 scale figure with the deadly Panthor. That is right, Skeletor's infamous and deadly battle cat is ready to take a bite out of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. This figure will be a Timed Edition release and will be offered from 11/14 to 11/24, giving collectors only 10 days to secure one. Panthor has been beautifully crafted by the amazing team at Mondo and will only enhance your 1/6 scale Skeletor. Mondo has stated that a return of their 1/6 scale Skeletor will arrive alongside Panthor, but will not have the extra deluxe accessories.

Panthor, on the other hand, will come in at a whopping 18" long and will feature over 60 points of articulation! This deadly cat will come with four swappable heads (two normal and two with battle armor), as well as removable armor for his back and arms. Eternia and your Masters of the Universe collection will be helpless when this ferocious feline arrives. Some fans who purchase Panthor fast can expect a November 2023 release, while others will have an April 2024 release. Pre-orders for Panthor will be going live today at 1 PM EST exclusively on MondoShop.com; more info can be found right from Mondo here.

MOTU: Panthor – Timed Edition (1/6 Scale) from Mondo

"At last … Skeletor's ride or die Panthor is ready to square off with He-Man and Battle Cat for Eternia supremacy! To concoct our ultimate 1/6 scale Panthor, you know we had to bring back the Battle Cat crew, including concept designer and MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE scholar Emiliano Santalucia, Eternia's finest sculptors Tommy Hodges and Matthew Black and painter Mark Bristow, official MOTU packaging artist Florian Bertmer, and of course, photographer and keeper of Snake Mountain Raúl Barrero."

"Just like Battle Cat, our Panthor Timed Edition Figure is 18" in length and features over 60 points of articulation, four swappable heads, a bendable tail, and fully removable body and leg armor. (The armor is removed at the belt by pinching the belt at the connection points. The leg armor is removed by popping off the front paws and sliding the armor down.)"

A. We will be shipping Panthor in two waves.

Wave 1 of Panthors will ship in November, on a first come basis, which means some of you could receive your savage cat before the holidays! If you are within Wave 1, you will receive a shipping notification 1-2 days after placing your order.

Wave 2 of Panthors will ship in line with our previous releases. You can expect those to ship in April 2024.

B. For those who missed out on Skeletor Deluxe this past summer, we will be putting up a new Skeletor Regular Edition along with Panthor. Skeletor Regular Edition is not timed and will remain in stock as long as supplies last. Our Panthor Timed Edition will be available from Tuesday (11/14) at 12 NOON CT until Friday (11/24) at 11:59 PM CT … only at MondoShop.com.

