Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: addams family, hot toys, netflix, wednesday

Hot Toys Enrolls in Nevermore Academy with New Wednesday Addams

Hot Toys has proudly revealed their newest 1/6th scale figure with Wednesday Addams inspired by Jenna Ortega’s incredible performance

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6th scale Wednesday Addams figure inspired by Jenna Ortega’s Netflix performance

Figure features detailed likeness, rolling eyeballs, braided pigtails, and an accurate Nevermore uniform

Comes with character accessories like cello, crystal ball, umbrella, journal, and faithful companion Thing

Includes interchangeable hands, magnetic features, and is set to be available soon via Sideshow Collectibles

Get ready to snap as Hot Toys has unveiled their gore-geously detailed 1/6th scale figure for the Wednesday Addams Collectible Figure. Inspired by Jenna Ortega's iconic portrayal in the hit Netflix series Wednesday, the figure captures every bit of the mischievous member of the Addams family. Everything you love about Wednesday is featured here, with her signature braided pigtails, her deadly stare, rolling eyeballs, and a stunningly sculpted head with remarkable likeness. She's dressed to kill (figuratively… probably) in her finely tailored Nevermore Academy uniform, complete with striped blazer, pleated skirt, and tights.

As for accessories, Hot Toys has included her cello and bow, ta racker monitor, crystal ball case, umbrella, and even her Nightshade Society journal as seen in Season 1. That is not all, either, as Hot Toys was sure to include Wednesday Addams ' faithful servant, Thing, along for the ride. This iconic member of the Addmas Family will include three poses (snapping, thumbs up, and neutral) and can magnetically perch on our gothic hero. Pre-orders for the Hot Toys Netflix Wednesday Addams figure are not live yet, but should arrive on Sideshow Collectibles soon.

Hot Toys – 1/6 Scale Wednesday Addams (Netflix)

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Wednesday Collectible Figure, inspired by Jenna Ortega's unforgettable portrayal of Wednesday from the Netflix series Wednesday. This screen-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, meticulously crafted black hair sculpt with braided pigtails detail, and screen-accurate facial expression, skin texture, and makeup to capture Wednesday's signature deadpan charm."

"The figure uses a newly developed body, standing approximately 27cm tall with 25 points of articulation, replicating her physique in the show. It comes with eight newly developed interchangeable hands for a variety of expressive poses, from her iconic finger snap to holding a range of different accessories. The figure is dressed in the precisely tailored Nevermore Academy uniform, including a striped blazer with magnetic shoulder features, a sweater vest, a dress shirt, a tie, a striped pleated skirt, a pair of tights, and a pair of shoes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!