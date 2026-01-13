Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, thundercats

Expand Your 1/6 Scale Mondo ThunderCats Collection with Cheetara

More ThunderCats 1/6 Scale Figures are on the way from Mondo as they debut their newest Limited Edition figure with Cheetara

Cheetara is an iconic member of the classic animated series ThunderCats, which debuted back in 1985. She is one of the original members of the ThunderCats and is known for her incredible super speed, agility, and heightened reflexes. Using her signature speed, Cheetara often acts as a scout or messenger, able to cross vast distances in mere minutes. Beyond her physical abilities, Cheetara is also spiritually gifted with precognitive visions, which gives her a strategic voice within the team. Cheetara is now joining Lion-O at Mondo as they debut their newest ThunderCats 1/6 scale limited-edition figure, which will have a 2000-piece release.

Cheetara will be running into action with this impressive ThunderCats release, as she is loaded with some remarkable accessories. This will consist of multiple swappable face plates, running effects, an assortment of staffs, the Mirror of Truth, the Magical Flute, and extra hands. As this ThunderCats figure is a deluxe limited edition release, Mondo also added some exclusive extras like the Ro-Bear-Bill and even a Baby Lion-O. Third Earth awaits with this new 1/6 scale release, arriving for pre-order today on Mondo for $245.

ThunderCats – Cheetara 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition

"Run circles around Mumm-Ra and his evil army with the lightning fast Cheetara, the newest figure in our Mondo THUNDERCATS line! Armed with magic relics from the Treasure of Thundera, the Cheetara 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands, portraits and staffs for dynamic displayability. But that's not all … This deluxe Limited Edition is topped off with exclusive extras like bonus portraits, Ro-Bear-Bill and Baby Lion-O!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Cheetara Figure

Neutral Portrait

Winking Portrait

Sixth Sense Portrait

Running Portrait

Mondo Redesign Portrait

x4 Pairs of Hands

Removable Left Shoulder Armor

Running Energy Attachments

Mirror of Truth

Magical Flute

Short Staff

Regular Staff

Clear Staff

Staff Energy Attachment

Baby Lion-O Accessory Figure

Ro-Bear-Bill Accessory Figure

Figure Stand

