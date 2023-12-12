Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO City

Explore Space in Style with the LEGO City Modular Space Station Set

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including some new LEGO City sets from burger trucks to space travel

LEGO City is ready to conquer space as it takes off with a new set of space construction sets. It is time to hover into orbit with the Modular Space Station, which captures a futuristic space ring that will help the spacecraft dock. The set will come in at 1,097 pieces with six connecting pods for the six included LEGO City Space minifigures. The set will also include a buildable satellite, a science lab, a workshop, sleeping quarters, a kitchen, and a biodome. The personal astronaut pods will also be able to connect to form a special space train. Take your crew to space and explore the future of LEGO City with the Modular Space Station, which is priced at $109.99. Collectors will be able to blast off and take shelter in the Modular Space Station in January 2024, and be on the lookout for more space sets as they come.

LEGO City Modular Space Station

"Treat a budding astronaut with the 7+ LEGO® City Modular Space Station model playset (60433). This futuristic space ring is an orbiting anchor for docking spacecraft and room pod modules, including a satellite, space bike, shuttle, exploration science lab, repair workshop, kitchen, sleeping quarters and a biodome. Kids can switch the modules around to create their perfect space station and connect them to the shuttle to create a cool space train."

"The set also features 6 space crew minifigures for epic space adventures. LEGO City space toys come with realistic vehicles, detailed structures and inspiring characters that merge fantasy and reality for creative play without limits. This set includes the special space air-lock system for connection to other compatible space-themed LEGO playsets (sold separately)."

LEGO® City space station toy for ages 7+ – Treat a budding astronaut with this LEGO City Modular Space Station model playset, an orbiting anchor for docking spacecraft and detailed room pods

What's in the box? – Includes a toy space station, spaceship, space bike and room pods including a science lab, workshop, kitchen, sleeping quarters and biodome, plus 6 astronaut minifigures

Space toy for budding scientists – Kids can switch the spacecraft and room pod modules around to create their ownspace station design and connect them to the shuttle to create a fun space train

Connect to other LEGO® playsets (sold separately) – The modular room pods and spacecraft in this set features the space air-lock system for connection to other compatible space-themed sets

Limitless play – LEGO® City space playsets come with realistic vehicles, detailed structures and inspiring characters that merge fantasy and reality for imaginative play without limits

Dimensions – The complete space station in this 1,097-piece set measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 15.5 in. (40 cm) wide and 13.5 in. (35 cm) deep

