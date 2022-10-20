Extreme-Sets Reveals New Suit Display Pack 1/12 Diorama Set

If you do toy photography or just love displaying your figures, then you know who Extreme-Sets are. If not, they are a company with an impressive line-up of buildable displays covering all sorts of themes, eras, and more. A very interesting set has been revealed by Extreme-Sets that needs to be showcased with the Suit Display Pack Pop-Up Diorama. This beauty comes in at $29.99 and features three suit displays that come in at 3" deep x 5" wide x 8.5" tall. Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron Man fans can now bring the Batcave or the Hall of Armor to live with this. Unlike the suit display included with the Extreme-Sets "The Cave," these displays feature a nice clear plastic front window to add that next level of quality. These displays are only made out of cardboard, but no one else is really offered something like this, and for $30, it is an excellent deal. Each display can hold a 6" and 7" figure and will easily take your photography options to new levels. Collectors can find the Suit Display Pack Pop-Up Diorama right here with a Q1 2023 release. Be sure to check out all of the other new Multiverse Collection Wave 12 dioramas as well to bring your toy visions to life.

Take Your Marvel Legends Display to a New Level

"Hidden in an undisclosed location within the multiverse, exists the Suit Display Pack Pop-Up Diorama. The Suit Display Pack is the perfect accessory to showcase your various suits your action figures wear when out fighting crime. The Suit Display Pack Pop-Up features multiple display options to highlight the evolution of your superhero's outfits while they engage in the war on crime. The Suit Display Pack features multiple interior options and a clear plastic for front window to keep those suits nice and tidy."

PRODUCT FEATURES

Perfect for displaying all superheros

Highly realistic

Clear plastic front included

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

Three (3) Suit displays – 3" Deep x 5" wide x 8.5" tall (Right out of box easy assembly)