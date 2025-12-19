Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, walking dead

Ezekiel Comes to Life with Hiya Toys The Walking Dead 1/18 Line

The apocalypse returns to Hiya Toys as they unveil their newest The Walking Dead Exquisite Mini Series figure with Ezekiel

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a detailed King Ezekiel action figure for The Walking Dead Exquisite Mini Series line.

Figure stands 4" tall with signature dreadlocks, trench coat, combat pants, and authentic sculpted details.

Accessories include Shikomizue, pistol, rifle, four interchangeable hands, and a unique connectable display base.

Available for pre-order at $33, the collectible Ezekiel figure is set to release in Q4 2026 for Walking Dead fans.

King Ezekiel is more than a leader; he's a symbol of hope in a world overrun by chaos. Introduced in Season 7 of AMC's The Walking Dead, he rules over The Kingdom, guiding survivors with courage, wisdom, and a flair for the dramatic. Before the apocalypse, Ezekiel was a zookeeper and amateur actor who formed an unbreakable bond with his Bengal tiger, Shiva. To maintain morale in dire times, he adopted a royal persona, blending theatrical speech with real-world leadership. His journey was marked by heartbreak and resilience from the loss of Shiva, to the death of his adopted son Henry, and the collapse of his Kingdom forcing him to redefine himself.

Hiya Toys is now bringing this complex character to their ongoing The Walking Dead Exquisite Mini Series line. Ezekiel is a highly detailed, standing 4" tall, and features a nicely sculpted head featuring his signature dreadlocks, tactical trench coat, vest, and combat pants. For accessories, Hiya Toys was sure to include a Shikomizue, pistol, rifle, and four interchangeable hands. Each The Walking Dead figure comes with a random display base, which can showcase bones, zombie parts, or more, and can even be connected. Pre-orders for King Ezekiel are already live for $33, and he is set to release in Q4 2026.

"From The Walking Dead, The King of "The Kingdom", Ezekiel, now joins Hiya Toys' EXQUISITE MINI Series! Since its debut in 2010, The Walking Dead has captivated audiences worldwide with its themes of survival and humanity. As the leader of "The Kingdom," Ezekiel stands as a symbol of strength and hope amid chaos. He leads survivors to rebuild their community and maintain hope, showing courage and wisdom in times of crisis."

"This EXQUISITE MINI Series Ezekiel action figure stands about 10.5CM tall, faithfully recreating his appearance from the TV series. Features a detailed head sculpt with his signature dreadlocks and determined look, comes dressed in a dark trench coat, tactical vest, and combat pants—capturing his mix of authority and readiness for battle."

