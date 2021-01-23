Fallout Blackbird Power Armor Set Arrives at threezero

It is time to return to the wasteland of the hit video game series Fallout with threezero's newest release. The T-51 Power Armor is back once again with a new deco attachment pack; this one is Blackbird. This release does not include the Fallout 1/6th scale figure that has been already released by threezero but will only be the armor parts. This will allow collectors to customize their Power Armor display with the amazing Blackbird color scheme as seen in Fallout 76. Like previous releases, the helmet will feature a LED light up feature, which will look amazing with the new red visor.

The Fallout 1/6th Scale T-51 Blackbird Power Armor Pack from threezero will be priced at $149.00. That is quite pricey for a simple armor pack, but the amount of detail and finely tuned craftsmanship on each piece will be worth it. The Fallout community is intense, and this is one collectible that will really showcase your love for the beloved franchise. The Blackbird Armor set is set to release in the third quarter of 2021, and fans can find that pre-orders are already live and located here. Do not forget to check out some of the other Armor Packs also out of the T-51 Power Armor set.

"threezero's return to the wasteland is not over! The Fallout – 1/6 T-51 Blackbird Armor Pack will be available for pre-order at https://www.threezerohk.com, on 21st January 2021, 9:00 am HKT (previous day, 8:00 pm EST)! threezero Fallout – 1/6 T-51 Blackbird Armor Pack do not include a collectible figure, as they are intended as an add-on set of armor that is completely interchangeable with all previous threezero 1/6 Fallout figures."

Pre-order price: 149 USD / 968 RMB / 1,155 HKD / 15,480 JPY * The estimated shipping date: 3rd Quarter 2021.

T-51 Armor design

Incredible paint application and weathering effects

Special Blackbird color scheme and logo decal

Armor pieces are completely interchangeable with all previous and future threezero 1/6 Fallout figures

Helmet features a light-up LED function *