Fantastic Beasts Newt Scamander Joins Good Smile Company

Coming out of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter we travel back in time for the newest Nendoroid figure. Straight out of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is the magical and wondrous Newt Scamander. Good Smile Company brings the Magizoologist back and this Nendoroid is packed with detail and articulation. Newt Scamander comes with 3 face plates and of course his handy suitcase and wand. That is not all though as the wizard will come with two magical animals with his trusty Pickett the bowtruckle and a Niffler. Any Wizarding World fan will not want to miss out on this figure and add it to their growing Harry Potter collection.

Newt Scamander is the main focus of the newest Harry Potter films. With 3 more films still coming this will be a great collectible to have for each. The Newt Scamander Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $49.99. Pre-orders for him are already live and can be found located here. He is expected to ship in May 2021 and pre-orders are only open until December 2020 so make sure you get him while you can.

"There are no strange creatures, only blinkered people." From the popular film series 'Fantastic Beasts' comes a Nendoroid of the Magizoologist Newt Scamander! This figure comes with a variety of optional parts and 3 face plates: a standard expression, a wry expression, and a soft smiling expression. Newt is ready for adventure with his wand and suitcase in hand. He can even be posed holding Pickett the bowtruckle, or keeping a close eye on the mischievous Niffler. Be sure to add Newt Scamander to your collection and enjoy the ever-expanding magical world!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plate x3

Body

Right Arm Part x3

Right Hand Parts x4

Left Arm Part x2

Left Hand Parts x2

Right Leg Part x1

Left Leg Part x1

Wand

Suitcase

Bowtruckle

Niffler