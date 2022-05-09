Father's Day Gift Guide for Tech, Culinary, and Fitness Dads

Father's Day is not arriving until next month, but that gives fans people time to prepare for the day. While collectibles and toys are always an easy go-to for the celebration, we have rounded up a couple of other non-toy goodies. Each one of these items is perfect for different groups in Culinary, Fitness, and even Tech. We have picked out some items we have personally used, stepping out of the toy realm for more Dad Toys. Our first item is the Thai Chef's Moon Knife from Verve Cultures Thai Collection.

This gorgeous culinary knife has a specific job, which is to cut hard-skinned fruits and meats. For meat fanatics, his sharp elegant tool even has the ability to cut through bone, making it a great tool for meat market lovers. This seems like an interesting Father's Day gift, but it is beautifully crafted by blacksmiths with carbon steel design that can be a go-to knife for the Dad Chefs. We used this to slice up a Watermelon with ease and it was easy to use, making it a must-own culinary tool. The knife is placed in a bamboo box, and you can find one right here. Be sure to check out some of Verve Culture's other Culinary items to fill out your kitchen.

We are now shifting our focus to Fitness, and with Summer starting soon, it is the perfect item to give. Sometimes it is just a pain to go to the gym, and with a rising gym membership, it is easier to make a gym at your home. This leads us to YBell, who has you covered for the perfect fitness gift with the Future of Fitness in your hands. Their special YBell weight is a 4-in-1 tool with Kettlebell, Dumbbell, Medicine Ball, and Push-Up Stand all in one. Depending on where you grab the YBell changes the workout, and by god, it is comfy to use compared to other weights. Five different weights are offered with 10, 14, 18.5, 22.5, and 27lbs, and we managed to get the XL (27lbs) version. This bad boy was incredible as it worked exactly what part you wanted done that day with Chest and Tri's with the dumbbell setting to Back and Biceps with the kettlebell. Fitness Dads or gift seekers can find this incredible workout piece right here with so much more offered.

Our last item takes us to the Tech world with easily my favorite item on this list is the Solo Touch Pro HD monitor. Work easily consumes a lot of our day, whether in the office or at home and if you have a computer job it can get overwhelming. Thankfully SideTrak offers a secondary monitor to help sort all the information you are consuming. We got our hands on the Solo Touch Pro HD, and it has increased productivity and changed the game. I honey never thought I would need a second monitor, and the connection process was easy for my MacBook Air with the help of a Thunderbolt to HDMI adapter. The Solo connects via USB-C to USB-C or USB-A to USB-C, but then you have to use the included HDMI cord. The 15.8" Full HD LED touchscreen display is gorgeous and does work with my MacBook Air even with the HDMI attached and your mouse can travel from one scene to the next via magic with the ability to draw other windows and applications to the Solo. If your Father's Day list included a Tech Dad then this is what they need, it is used to use, explode with color, and helps a lot with your work productivity. You will be able to find the Solo Touch Pro HD 15.8" right here as well as other SideTrak products that any Tech Dad would love!