Black Panther Gets an Iron Man Upgrade with New Fighting Armor Figure

Sentinel is back with another one of their Fighting Armor figures as Black Panther suits up and is ready for some action. The Fighting Armor figure line is a set of Marvel Comics heroes and villains with a new Stark Industries upgrade. Iron Man kicked off the line with others like Deadpool, Captain America, Wolverine, and much more suiting up with new Iron Man tech, King T'Challa is suiting up this time with a 6.5" tall figure that has a mixture of plastic and die-cast elements. Sentinel has included a nice set of swappable parts, a Wakanda Spear, and a figure stands with a posing rod to capture the king in action. The Fighting Armor Black Panther figure from Sentinel will be priced roughly at $100. The king is set to hit the battlefield in July 2022, and pre-orders are live, and he can be found right here.

"FIGHTING ARMOR Black Panther – "What if… Tony Stark integrates each of the Avengers' super power into an armor?" The Black Panther suit redesigned in FIGHTING ARMOR style is added with cerulean blue parts on the chest and various parts of the body while the claws made of Wakanda's Vibranium are presented in metallic silver, bringing just the right embellishment to the Black Panther's black body. Newly developed parts are generously used and can be seen at one glance, including the head, the chest, lower arms, hand parts, lower legs as well as the kingly spear with a length much greater than the height of Black Panther."

Features of FIGHTING ARMOR series:

Meticulous design and exquisite paint work inherited from all other Sentinel products

Newly designed structure aiming to pursue articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body

Supreme-quality and heaviness brought by die-cast material

Using common parts to achieve budget-friendly price without compromising on the iconic areas and colours of the character