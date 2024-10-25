Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Fight for the Green with the McFarlane Todd's Mods Swamp Thing Vinyl

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new line of DC Comics collectibles called Todd’s Mods adding some artistic style to iconic heroes and villains

Article Summary Discover Swamp Thing's journey from Alec Holland to the protector of The Green in DC Comics.

Explore the new McFarlane Toys' Todd’s Mods line featuring a 4.5” limited edition Swamp Thing vinyl.

Pre-orders for the non-articulated Swamp Thing figure are live, set to ship in December 2024.

Uncover Swamp Thing's powers: superhuman strength, regeneration, and plant command ability.

McFarlane Toys is hitting the ground running as they unveil a brand new line of DC Comics collectibles called Todd's Mods. This is a limited edition line of vinyl figures that brings a more artistic style to the DC Universe with heroes and villains. So far, three figures are arriving for this new wave, with Batman, Bane, and the arrival of Swamp Thing. Swamp Thing first appeared in DC Comics back in 1971 with House of Secrets #92, fueling the minds of the company's teemed comics. However, his popularity would continue to grow and expand into the DC Universe, and he even joined teams like Justice League Dark.

Before, he was this creature of the swamp; he was just Alec Holland, but because of the plant-based creature after a lab accident. He would soon become an elemental being and drawn to protect The Green, the mystical force of Earth's plant life. Now McFarlane releases Swamp Thing with a new 4.5" tall figure for their Todd's Mods line. This sculpted creature is nicely sculpted and is non-articulated. The Green will be protected in December 2024 for $14.99, and pre-orders are already live online, including at McFarlane Toys Store.

Swamp Thing Limited Edition Collector Vinyl (Todd's Mods)

"While scientist Alec Holland was working on a formula to grow plant life where there is none, a rival organization vying for the formula, set off a bomb that covered Alec covered in his bio-restorative serum. To escape the flames of the explosion, he stumbled into a nearby swamp where he mutated into the strange hero known as Swamp Thing! Swamp Thing has superhuman strength and the ability to regenerate any portion of his body. He can also command plants to do his bidding and change locations instantly by inhabiting vegetation anywhere in the world."

Product Features:

4.5in scale posed Swamp Thing figure

Limited Edition

Collector Vinyl

Collect all DC DIRECT Todd's Mods vinyl figures

