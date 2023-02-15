Final Three Indiana Jones Adventure Series Wave 1 Pre-Orders Arrive Hasbro finally drops the pre-orders for the final three figures in their Indiana Jones Adventure Series with Marion, Belloq, and Sallah!

At long last, the final pre-orders for Hasbro's Indiana Jones Adventure Series have arrived. For people who have forgotten, Hasbro has acquired the Indiana Jones license and is dishing out a whole variety of new collectibles. One of which is the new 6" Adventure Series, similar to the popular Marvel Legends and Star Wars Black Series line. Each figure will come in new no-window packaging, and Indiana Jones and Major Arnold Thot kicked off the first wave. Finally, pre-orders for the rest of Wave 1 have arrived from Hasbro with Marion Ravenwood, René Belloq (Ceremonial), and Sallah.

Capturing their appearances from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Hasbro did a remarkable job with these figures. From accessories to likeness, they covered all the bases and helped make this first wave something special. Coming in at $24.99 each, all three figures are up for pre-order right now, allowing fans to finish the first wave of figures. Completing the first wave will allow fans to build the infamous Ark of the Covenant from Raiders. Be sure to pre-order yours right here and snag up an Indy while you can!

Long Live Indiana Jones with the Hasbro Adventure Series

"Kids and collectors alike can imagine the adventures of Indy with figures from the Indiana Jones Adventure Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series unearths the quality and realism that Indy devotees love. The Adventure Series includes figures and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"These collectible 6-inch-scale Adventure Series figure is detailed to look like the characters from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figures include Build An Artifact pieces so fans can build the lost Ark of the Covenant!"

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK: Travel the world, race against the bad guys for the search of the lost Ark of the Covenant

BUILD AN ARTIFACT: Collect all the figures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Ark of the Covenant

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Fans can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

ICONIC CHARACTERS: 6-inch action figures feature iconic characters from the adventures of Indiana Jones, including Mario, Sallah, Belloq, Toht, and more

COLLECTIBLE TOYS: Discover other Indiana Jones Adventure Series 6-inch Indiana Jones toy figures to build a collection worthy of belonging in a museum (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)