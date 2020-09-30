Flashpoint Batman Paints the Town Red with Kotobukiya

A couple of weeks ago on Batman Day 2020, Kotobukiya teased their upcoming Flashpoint Batman statue. Today is the day it gets a full reveal with new pictures and a full description. Thomas Wayne is paying for the sins of his lost son in his world and Kotobukiya is bringing him back to finish the job. DC Comics fans might have recalled this version of Batman recently came back in the comics with arcs like The Button and The City of Bane storylines. The brutal Caped Crusader stands at roughly 12" tall and shows off the full costumed hero on a. Batman logo base. He is shown with his own personal costume design with the hints of red throughout and the spikes on the shoulders. The cape is sculpted in a beautiful dynamic pose that gives it almost a fabric feel that will really shine when displayed.

Flashpoint Batman is a very interesting character as it tells a dark tale in the Dark Knight mythos. This detail and size of this statue are remarkable and any bat fan will not want to miss out on him. The DC Comics Elseworld Series Thomas Wayne Batman ArtFX statue is priced at $139.99. He is set to bring his justice to Gotham once again now as orders are live and can be found here. I hope we can start to see more DC Comics Elseworlds statues come out of Kotobukiya, later on, to be companion pieces to this statue.

"The Flashpoint comic book crossover story arc that was released in 2011 by DC Comics ended in a surprising climax… What if the one who was killed by the robberーthe infamous scene that marks the birth of Batmanーwas actually Bruce Wayne rather than his father…? This rendition of Batman showcases Thomas Wayne from the alternate timeline of Flashpoint as he tries to get his revenge after losing his own son."

"With the red circle behind the bat symbol and the red holster that holds his gun he uses to mercilessly fight against criminals are all elements that add a vivid color and accent to the dark-toned costume, instilling fear in his enemies. The pose shows a father who is full of determination as he can be seen walking toward the light. This 1/6 scale (300mm tall) statue brings to life the very essence of the question "what if…" for Batman from this alternative arc. Display this statue with other Kotobukiya products such as DC COMICS BATMAN HUSH Renewal Package ARTFX STATUE and/or DC COMICS BATMAN BLACK COSTUME VER. ARTFX STATUE to add to your Batman family collection!"

