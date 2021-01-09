FLCL is Back With Brand New Canti Figures From 1000 Toys

Fans of the hit anime series FLCL are in for a real treat as 1000 Toys brings back the iconic Canti. Both Red and Blue Canti's are back as they get a complete rework for their original 2021 release from Sentinel. 1000 Toys brings these FLCL robots right off the screen and onto your shelves with better articulation with the use of new die-cast parts. Both FLCL Canti's stand 7" tall and will come with a secondary half-broken head and 7 swappable heads. The Red Canti will come with a poncho and bass guitar, while the Blue Canti comes with a poncho, goggles, mask, and a shotgun. Both figures are beautifully detailed, packed with color and accessories that can please any anime fan.

FLCL is already 20 years old, and the animation, style, and action still hold up to this day. These revamped and reworked Sentinel figures by 1000 Toys are very well done and will make excellent additions to any anime collection. Both have some great accessories that can allow for a wide variety of poses that will all look amazing. Both FLCL Red and Blue Canti Figures from 1000 Toys are set at Previews Exclusives and set to release in October 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find the Red Canti here for $89.99 and the Blue Canti for $119.99 here.

"From the cult classic anime, FLCL, 1000 Toys brings you a fully articulated Canti action figure! This classic blue version will come with his signature poncho, goggles, mask, and shotgun that can be used to replicate his appearance in the anime series. A complete rework of the Canti toy originally released by Sentinel in 2012, it has been completely redesigned by CAD based on the original designs and incorporates various materials such as plastic and die-cast metal to improve articulation as well as overall balance compared to the original plastic version. Don't miss another chance to add this Previews Exclusive release to your FLCL Collection!"

"From the hit anime, FLCL, 1000 Toys brings you a fully articulated Canti action figure painted red to symbolize his possession of the massive power of Atomsk! A complete rework of the Canti toy originally released by Sentinel in 2012, it has been completely redesigned by CAD based on the original designs and incorporates various materials such as ABS and die-cast metal to improve articulation as well as overall balance of the product compared to the original all plastic version. Don't miss another chance to add this Previews Exclusive release to your FLCL Collection!"