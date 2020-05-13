FOCO Announces MLB Bobbleheads Featuring Batman and Superman

FOCO has announced a new series of collectibles that combines the world of sports with the world of comics. This time Batman and Superman are teaming up with Major League Baseball teams to give us some amazing bobbleheads. These bobbleheads bring up two iconic heroes from DC Comics and combines them with your favorite baseball team. Both FOCO bobblehead heroes will be able to be posed with most of the 30 MLB teams featuring the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astro's, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, and Washington Nationals.

Superman will be posed on top of your team's dugout holding a shattered baseball of your team. The detail on Superman is quite amazing and the use of your favorite team really brings the bobblehead home. Batman is featured holding a batarang and baseball bat outside of your team's stadium with their logo standing proud below him. Batman currently has a little more MLB teams under his belt featuring bobbles for the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Miami Marlins, and Detroit Tigers.

These bobbleheads give me the vibe of the special events you see when you're at a baseball game. One of those special bobbleheads fans got for showing up early or special prizes and FOCO is bringing that feeling home. Each noble is nicely sculpted and they both pop with color. Each of these Batman and Superman MLB Crossover Bobbleheads will be priced at $35. They are both set to release in June 2020 and pre-orders are already live for both. Pick your favorite team for Batman here and your favorite team for Superman here. These bobbleheads definitely bring two major worlds together and an unbelievable way that can be celebrated in any collectors collection.

Each bobblehead measures approximately nine inches tall (Batman) and 11 inches tall (Superman).