Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends Pops Coming Soon From Funko

Funko is not holding back this time around as they continue to announce some new and amazing new products. One of the biggest announcements to come out of their day of animation reveals was Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends Pop Vinyls. The Cartoon Network animated series originally debuted back in 2004 and told the stories and adventures of Mac, his imaginary friend Bloo. After Mac's recent move to a smaller apartment, Bloo moves into Madame Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends. This sanctuary houses imaginary friends that are lost and have been outgrown, and can be adopted by new kids. The torch has been passed to Funko as they want you to adopt (buy) their newest set of Pop Vinyls.

As seen above, the first wave will consist of four Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends Pops. Mac, Bloo, and Eduardo will be coming to life, and Eduardo will be getting a special Hot Topic Flocked variant. Each of these characters are designed perfectly, and fans of the series will not want to miss out on them. I hope we can see another wave of Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends Pop in the future as well. I would love to see more Funko Pops of Bloo and other imaginary friends like Wilt, Coco, Cheese, Mr. Herriman, and even Madame and Frankie Foster. I loved this cartoon as a kid; these figures are near and dear to my heart, and these will be one Pop set that will be getting a pre-order. Fans can find Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends Pop located here and they are set to release in April 2021. Fans can also find that Flocked Eduardo pre-orders are also live and can be found here. Stay tuned for more Funko Fair reveals as they come to expand your growing collection.