Gambit Brings Some Charm to Iron Studios New X-Men 97 Statue Line

Iron Studios is back with a brand new and impressive selection of 1/10 Art Scale statue including the arrival of the X-Men 97’

Article Summary Iron Studios releases a Gambit statue from X-Men 97 for $119.99 with Q3 2024 release.

Gambit, with kinetic cards and bo staff, joins Rogue and Cyclops in 1/10 Art Scale line.

Statue captures Gambit's animated likeness, complete with his trademark trench coat.

Pre-orders for the hand-sculpted, 9" tall Gambit statue are live on Iron Studios Store.

Gambit, the charming Cajun mutant, is easily a stand-out and fan-favorite character in X-Men: The Animated Series. His suave demeanor and kinetic energy-charged playing cards made him a unique and fun addition to Professor X's mutant team. Voiced by Chris Potter, Gambit's Southern drawl and roguish personality added a layer of intrigue and really brought his character to life right off the pages of Marvel Comics in a new way. He features his own signature weapons with staff, kinetic card-throwing skills, and of course, romantic entanglements with the southern belle herself, Rogue. Gambit is now back as Marvel Studios is bringing the sequel animated series X-Men 97' to Disney+ this March.

Iron Studios has unveiled a spectacular set of new 1/10 Art Scale statues that capture the essence of our favorite mutants right off the screen, including Gambit. in all his animated glory. Standing at 9" tall, This Ragin Cajun' is nicely sculpted with animated detail and cel-shading to bring him right off the screen. He will have his iconic kinetic cards in hand, along with his bo staff, while wearing his signature trench coat. Every element here is nicely captured for X-Men fans to appreciate, and he will join Rogue and Cyclops with20 the new wave of 97's statues. Pre-orders are live already right on the Iron Studios Store for $119.99 with a Q3 2024 release date.

Play Your Rings Right with Gambit – X-Men 97

"Remy LeBeau is a mutant from New Orleans that was trained to be the leader of the Thieves Guild. Banned from his clan, at some point he joined the X-Men using the codename Gambit and, while acting as part of the team, he became a valuable member. Remy soon fell in love with his X-Men companion, Rogue, and the feeling was mutual."

"Gambit has the ability to imbue objects with explosive charges of kinetic energy that his body produces from inorganic matter. He usually does that with deck cards because he can easily store and throw them. With his extendable Bō staff, he uses a combat technique that combines Savate and Bōjutsu. He can also kinetically charge the staff to make it stronger."

