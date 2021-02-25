DC Comics Red Death Speeds on In With New Prime 1 Studio Statue

DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal still continued to be popular since the story arc debuted back in 2017. One of the biggest things that pulled new and old riders in was the new twisted Batmen that DC Comics introduced. One of which was the Red Death which was a Dark Multiverse take on Batman fusing together with The Flash. This action was done by force, and it created something truly powerful, and nothing could stop him until he met Earth-1, that is. Prime 1 Studio has unveiled their new Red Death statue that shows this deadly being's speed and power with lighting bats to that shiny metallic suit. Prime 1 is offered both standard and exclusive versions of the statue, with the exclusive getting a secondary head for only $50 more. The DC Comics 1/3 Scale Red Death Statue is set to release between May – Aug 2022 and is priced between $1,299 and $1,349. You can check out more pics and details of this Speedster below, and click here to order yours.

"My name is Bruce Wayne. I am vengeance. I am justice. I am Batman, the Red Death." Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to the Museum Masterline DC Metal Series! The 1/3 Scale The Red Death Deluxe Version from the Dark Nights Metal!"

"When the Batman of Earth -52 lost all his Robins to the crimes he felt too slow to prevent, he decided that the solution was to steal the Speed Force from his world's Flash and take it unto himself. After murdering all of The Flash's Rogue's Gallery, Batman subdued The Flash himself and drove them both into the Speed Force. What came out was an unholy fusion of Barry Allen's tortured psyche and Bruce Wayne's demented version of Justice. He would become judge, jury and executioner in the blink of an eye: The Red Death!"

"The Red Death races in at a blazing 30 inches tall. Prime 1 Studio has lavished this statue with the most eye-catching metallic red paint, intricately sculpted Speed Force armor and translucent resin Speed Force enegy waves. The Red Death's Speed Force contruct bats seem to soar in thin air as they flank the vermillion villain."

"And if The Red Death isn't frightening enough, the Exclusive version comes with a swappable head to fill you with terror. The Red Death's extra head features an open grille design as if The Red Death is uttering a horrible pronouncement that is most likely the last thing his victims ever hear. Prime 1 Studio presents The Red Death on his own supercharged base, complete with skulls, exhaust pipes and fiery afterburners: all the trappings of an octane-fueled nightmare! This statue is must-have for Dark Night and The Flash fans everywhere!"