Masters of the Universe Skeletor Unleashed His Power with Iron Studios Iron Studios is back with a new set of impressive statue that will enhance any collection like this new Masters of the Universe piece

A new hand-painted and limited edition statue has arrived from the Masters of the Universe world. Iron Studios is back with its latest set of 1/10 Art Scale statues, including the arrival of Skeletor. This big bad is continuing to try and rule Eternia, but the Masters of the Universe continue to stop him. Coming in at 11" tall, a triumphant Skeletor is ready to enact his next plan as he holds his signature Havok Staff up high. This statue and design bring the legendary villain to life with Iron Studios' latest and more realistic set of statues. From the green skull to the blue skin and his rocky base, this statue brings the power of Grayskull to life. Masters of the Universe Skeletor is ready to bring power to your collection in September 2024 for $170, and pre-orders are live and located here.

The Power of Grayskull Arrives at Iron Studios

"Triumphant in his new territory, the mighty sorcerer raises his Havok Staff, a mystic weapon portrayed as a long scepter crowned with a ram's skull, used mainly to cast sorceries and channel his magic. Feared both by his enemies and allies alike, the villain with a muscular body, blue skin and skull face imposes his plans of conquest and power in the desolate Dark Hemisphere of planet Eternia, controlling his domains in the Snake Mountain with iron fist."

"Over a base in which pointy rocks emerge from the ground just like serpent fangs, and crevices on the floor draw an intrinsic and complex vascular system of incandescent lava, Iron Studios proudly presents their "Skeletor – Masters of the Universe – Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 Statue", with He-Man's biggest archenemy in a new version for the MOTU collection of statues by Iron Studios, fulfilling the wish of fans and collectors."

