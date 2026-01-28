Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Four Horsemen Debuts Cosmic Legion Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Upgrade

Enhance and update your Cosmic Legions collection with some brand new Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack from Four Horsemen

Say hello to the T.U.5.C.C. Soldiers Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack for Four Horsemen Studios. This is yet another pre‑order accessory set for the Cosmic Legions line, which will help customize the Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. wave. Rather than being a full figure, this upgrade pack gives you extra parts, including three alternate helmeted head sculpts, an air hose, and a neck joint piece. These have been designed to expand and customize your existing Cosmic figures and are paint‑matched to fit seamlessly with the T.U.5.C.C.

Soldiers Upgrade is designated to work with the T.U.5.C.C. Heavy Gunner, T.U.5.C.C. Pilot, and T.U.5.C.C. Gravekeeper figures, but each of the parts is also compatible with most Cosmic and Mythic Legions figures. Take your custom builds to new levels with this impressive release to help expand the T.U.5.C.C. faction expansion and add some variety to your ranks. Big Bad Toy Store not only has this Character Pack up for pre-order at $13.99, but pre-orders for the T.U.5.C.C. Heavy Gunner are also available if needed. Be sure to check out some of the other packs coming soon as well, to add even more variants and customization to your collection.

Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. T.U.5.C.C. Soldiers Kit

"It's time for an upgrade! Four Horsemen is excited to bring a new wave of Cosmic Character Packs to upgrade and showcase your favorite Cosmic Legions and Mythic Legions figures! The T.U.5.C.C. Soldiers Upgrade "Cosmic Character Pack" set includes 3 alternate helmet head sculpts, an air hose, and a neck joint piece! While these accessories can be used with a variety of Cosmic and Mythic Legions figures, they were specifically painted to work with the T.U.5.C.C. Heavy Gunner, T.U.5.C.C. Pilot and T.U.5.C.C. Gravekeeper figures."

Product Features

Compatible with most Cosmic and Mythic Legions brand figures

Designed specifically to match the T.U.5.C.C. Heavy Gunner, T.U.5.C.C. Pilot and T.U.5.C.C. Gravekeeper Cosmic Legions figures

3 Alternate head sculpts

Air hose

Neck joint part

