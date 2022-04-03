Four Horsemen Debuts Cosmic Legions Book Two Figure Wave

Mythic Legions has easily taken a lot of collectors by surprise with its very impressive lineup of figures. Four Horsemen dropped the Mythic Legions line, which focused on the Medieval Era with demons, magic, and everything in-between. The company recently expanded its coverage by introducing its new Space-Themed Legions line titled Cosmic Legions. We are already on wave two of this wave as Four Horsemen just revealed their newest set of figures for Hvalakatar: Book Two, Gravenight. Five figures were revealed, with four fighters heading our way and an army building trooper with a wide selection of swappable heads.

The Cosmic Legions wave two release reveals members of Cell Block 5 and the deadly fighting arena known as The Grave. These fighters consist of the warrior Aius Cyppiteon, the cyborg Kannox Vull, the she-devil Mbyra Jmgyra, the soldier Noveunn Leen, and the army-building Slygor/ T.U.5.C.C. Each figure is loaded with breathtaking detail, accessories, and a design that will make them stand out from any other figure on the market. The Four Horsemen Cosmic Legions are up for pre-order right here; and Slygor Deluxe set is $60, Kannox is $47, and the rest are $37. Get yours while you can for retail, as pre-orders will end Sunday, May 1st, 2022, at 11pm EST.

"HVALKATAR: BOOK TWO, GRAVENIGHT – The fights return to Cell Block 5 (The Grave) this coming weekend. Consider this your official notice of, and invitation to, the planned event. For your entertainment we have lined up 4 incredible contests pitting some of our seasoned champions against a new crop of worthy opponents. These contests are highlighted by a main event that we are sure fight fans will be talking about for eons to come – as the Tettroderm Terror of Quarvum, the mighty champion of The Grave named Kraggnar, faces off against a member of the dreaded Red Spiral – the cybernetic brute known as Kannox "The Stinger" Vull! Kraggnar has never lost a contest in The Grave, but he has never faced off against a member of the Red Spiral!"

"Who will win this battle, and who will prevail in our 3 other impressive undercard bouts? You will want to be in attendance to witness this can't miss event for yourself! This 6-inch scaled, highly articulated "COSMIC LEGIONS" action figure COLLECTION will come in individual collector-friendly, 4-color window boxes, with character-specific packaging details and accessories. Final paints and certain details on the final product may vary slightly from the prototype image shown. All final accessories included may not be shown in the image."