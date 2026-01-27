Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Four Horsemen Unveils Cosmic Legions Experiment CC-24 Upgrade Kit

Enhance and update your Cosmic Legions collection with some brand new Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack from Four Horsemen

Article Summary Four Horsemen unveils the Cosmic Legions Experiment CC-24 Upgrade Pack for enhanced customization.

Includes two new head sculpts, serpent tail, and neck joint to create more unique alien figures.

Accessories are compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic Legions figures for greater versatility.

Upgrade Pack and Experiment CC-24 figure are available now for pre-order, perfect for collectors.

Cosmic Legions is a 6-inch sci-fi action figure line created by Four Horsemen Studios, set in a far-future universe called the Cosmerrium. Unlike their previous, widely popular Mythic Legion line, Cosmic Legions takes things interstellar with gritty military sci-fi, featuring alien species, cybernetic experiments, and interstellar factions. A significant appeal of this line is its customization, with figures designed with interchangeable parts so collectors can build unique characters and armies. Four Horsemen has just revealed that some new Character Packs are on the way, including the Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Experiment CC-24 Upgrade Pack.

Rather than a standalone figure, this pack provides additional parts that expand existing characters. It includes two alternate head sculpts, a serpent tail, and an extra neck joint, allowing collectors to give their figures a more alien, experimental snake-like look. While the parts are styled to match the Experiment CC-24 figure, they can pair with other Mythic Legion releases to create some truly unique characters. Pre-orders are already live for this Character Pack on BBTS for $13.99, and be sure to also snag up the main Experiment CC-24 figure release as well for $37.99.

Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Experiment CC-24 Kit

"It's time for an upgrade! Four Horsemen is excited to bring a new wave of Cosmic Character Packs to upgrade and showcase your favorite Cosmic Legions and Mythic Legions figures! The Experiment CC-24 Upgrade "Cosmic Character Pack" set includes 2 alternate heads, a serpent tail, and a neck joint piece! While these accessories can be used with a variety of Cosmic and Mythic Legions figures, they were specifically painted to work with the Experiment CC-24 figure."

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic Legions brand figures

Designed specifically to match the Experiment CC-24 Cosmic Legions figure

Box Contents

2 Alternate head sculpts

Neck joint piece

Tail

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!