Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, Old Man Anakin Skywalker
Old Man Anakin Skywalker in The Daily LITG, 12th of May, 2026
Old Man Anakin Skywalker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Old Man Anakin Skywalker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Old Man Anakin Skywalker and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Old Man Anakin Skywalker Joins Hasbro's Star Wars Vintage Collection
- The Rockford Files: NBC Previews David Boreanaz-Starring Series
- Jonathan Hickman Returns To The X-Men For Horror Universe, Midnight
- CIA Season 1 Episode 11: "Forbidden Eye": Colin's CIA Mentor Goes MIA
- Spine Damage On Absolute Batman #20 And Other DC Comics This Week
- Gotham Awaits with LEGO's New Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler
- Superman (Action Comics #1) Joins McFarlane's Vault Collection
- Rafael Grampa's Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham #4 Finally Coming Out
- How Absolute Batman #1 Totally Sets Up Absolute Batman #20 (Spoilers)
- WWE's The John Cena Classic Will Validate David Arquette's WCW Run
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Marvel's Midnight Solicits- X-Men, Spider-Man And Fantastic Four
- Quested Returns Early In Massive's July 2026 Full Solicits
- Devil's Due July 2026 Full Solicits With Lovebunny & Mr Hell
- A Collected Cradle Of Filth in Ruptura Comics' July 2026 Full Solicits
- Separated At Birth: Batman & Absolute Batman Telling The Same Story?
- Ghostbrawler, A New Comic By Chew Creators John Layman & Rob Guillory
- Jason Aaron & Mahmud Asrar Get Another Tour Of Duty For Bug Wars…
- Tisena: The Woman Of Tomorrow in Rae Media's July 2026 Full Solicits
- The New LEGO Batman Tumbler in The Daily LITG, 11th of May, 2026
LITG one year ago, Diamond Comics Accounts Leak
- Diamond Comics Releases Addresses For Every Single Comic Book Store
- Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Has Wrapped Production
- The Sopranos Creator David Chase on Martin Scorsese Disliking Series
- Buffy Revival With Willow in The Daily LITG, 10th Of May 2025
- Tracker Season 2 Finale: Here's Our Updated "Echo Ridge" Preview
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan Post Made Our Friday
- Is Superman Poor or Middle Class? James Gunn Addresses The Question
- The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Preview; Isabela Merced on Season 3
- Absolute Batman #8 Preview: Freeze Puts Gotham on Ice
- Visit Blathers's Museum with LEGO's Next Animal Crossing Set
- SCOOP: Dan Watters To Write The Twilight Zone Comic From IDW
- SCOOP: IDW To Publish TMNT Spinoff Comic, Casey Jones
- The Prisoner Original Call Sheet, Script & Prop Badge at Auction
- The Fantastic Art of Roy G Krenkel, Collected From Fanzines
- More YouNeek Tales of Iyanu: Child of Wonder From Dark Horse Comics
- Asterix In America in 2025 With Lusitania, Gladiator & Indomitables
LITG two years ago, The Punisher, the Police and the Skull
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Marvel's New X-Men #1 Are Either Militia Or The Police, You Choose
- Marvel's New X-Force Is Like Warren Ellis & John Cassaday's Planetary
- Bosch: Legacy S03 Finale: Maggie Q's Ballard, Welliver's Bosch Meet
- Break the Bat with McFarlane's New Knightfall Batman Vs. Bane 2-Pack
- X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Assigns Final "Homework," "Food Extra Credit"
- SNL Star Chloe Fineman Slightly Concerned by Barron Trump Resemblance
- Transformers Outsells Batman In Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Who Needs AI When You Have Greg Land's X-Factor Covers?
- Doctor Who: "The Devil's Chord" Goes Meta, Lots to Sing About (Review)
- An Insane Comic Art Auction Raises Funds For Brazil's Flood Victims
- Mike Sekowsky's Obscure Atomic Age Hero Captain Flash, Up for Auction
- Age Of Krakoa Gave Kitty Pryde PTSD Before Exceptional X-Men
- Shortlist For Scholastic Graphic Novel Prize Announced
- Greg Land's X-Factor Cover in The Daily LITG for the 11th Of May, 2024
LITG three years ago, Night Court Spoilers
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares Heartfelt Post on [SPOILER] Return
- McFarlane Unveils 10,000 Piece Superman Unchained Armor Exclusive
- Professor X & Storm's Relationship Revoked After 50 Years (Spoilers)
- The Secrets And Lies Of Amazing Spider-Man #25 (Spoilers)
- Mark Millar Image Comics Crossover Starts In Today's Nemesis Reloaded
- How Late Is The Justice Society Of America, And Other DC Comics?
- Amazing Spider-Man #25 in The Daily LITG, 11th May 2023
- Miro Returns to AEW, Literally Stabbing WWE Right in the Back Again
- Beetlejuice 2 Dated For 2024, Michael Keaton & Jenna Ortega Cast
- Mission: Impossible & Dead Reckoning Director On A Possible 9th Film
- Apple Launches Webtoon Comics Publisher For Apple Books App
- Fall Of X Has a Rebirth in The Daily LITG, 10th May 2023
- All 15 Free Comic Book Day 2023 Titles Also Released Digitally So Far
- PrintWatch: Iron Man, Something Epic, Nottingham, Ghost Lore & Spiders
- Bad Idea Sponsor Diamond Texas Summit Bus Tour
- The Story Behind Chesler's Dr. Doom in Yankee Comics #1, at Auction
- Hunt For The Skinwalker On The Kickstarter
- Titan Comics Launches Robotech: Rick Hunter #1 in August
- BINC Pays to Send Comic Store Employees to Diamond Summit in Texas
- Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Vault & Whatnot Fundraise Trans Lifeline
- Jayme Brodie Auctions Her Debut MG Graphic Novel, Stick Together
LITG four years ago, Wolverine's New Look
- Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week
- Doctor Who's Second On Screen Regeneration Also Changed Races
- Norman Osborn Only Knocks Thrice – Amazing Spider-Man #2 First Look
- Pa Kent Calls Batman A Hypocrite in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11
- TOLDJA: Red Hood As Green Lantern & How The Justice League Survived?
- Marvel Reveals A Future For Moon Knight (Spoilers)
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Offers More Proof Streaming Series Exists
- DC Comics Must Be Lining Up Jurassic League Toy Line For Christmas
- BBC Reveals Secret "Woke Agenda" with Latest Doctor Who Casting
- How Many Did The Hulk Kill In El Paso? (Spoilers)
- A Funeral For Matt Murdock – Devil's Reign Omega Preview
- New Comic Survival Street Skewers Corporate America in August
- Attend The Free CGC Comics Academy, Maybe Come Out An Official Grader
- Panel Schedule For Lake Como Comics Art Festival Is Rather Relaxed
- Marvel To Publish The End Of Spider-Verse – One Multiverse Too Many?
- ComicMix To Publish Lost Dr Seuss Stories, Out Of Copyright
- Will Wakanda Be Overthrown Once Or Twice? (Captain America Spoilers)
- Cartoonist Jeffrey Brown Takes On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week
- Doctor Who's New Agenda in The Daily LITG 11th May 2022
LITG five years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
- Animal Kingdom Teases "Big Announcement" This Tuesday- Date? Trailer?
- J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
- Historic Anthology V On Magic Arena Adds These Four New Cards
- Black Panther's Okoye – Replacing Danny Rand As Marvel's Iron Fist?
- Animal Kingdom Season 5: The Codys Fight for Their Future This July
- Disney To Pay Star Wars Novelists Alan Dean Foster And More
- Doctor Who Star Billie Piper Reveals Why She Left BBC Series & More
- Jonathan Kent Gets A New Superpower Now He's Superman? (Spoilers)
- Pokémon GO Challenge Succeeds: Shiny Galarian Ponyta Unlocked
- The Unmasking Of Frank Miller As Rorschach (Spoilers)
- Oldman Graphic Novel Saga to be Published in English by eigoMANGA
- Orwell: SelfMadeHero Publishes Graphic Biography of 1984 Writer
- New GI Joe to Debut in GI Joe A Real American Hero #281 [Preview]
- Anime and Pixar in The Comic Book History of Animation #5 [Preview]
- Kakao Buys Tapas For $590 Million Dollars, Launch DC Comics Webtoons
- London Cartoon Museum Reopens – V For Vendetta Exhibition Next Week
- TOLDJA: Eve #1 Sells Out Ahead of Issue #2 FOC
- Katana Trained Up The Next Batman (Second Son #11 Spoilers)
- Batman Helping Out Red Hood, Despite Confessing To Murder? (Spoilers)
- Spidey vs. Fake News in Marvel Action Spider-Man #2 [Preview]
- Batman Wants To Get Politics Out Of Superhero Comics (Spoilers)
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic 2021 Annual For the Dogs Preview
- Grifter – From A Different Universe? (Batman Urban Legends Spoilers)
- Shannon Hale Tells You That This Book Is Not For You
- The Joker – Not Responsible For Killing Bane After All? (Spoilers)
- Batman: The Detective Thinks Paris Is West Of London? (Spoilers)
- Kerilynn Wilson Auctions Graphic Novel The Faint of Heart
- FCBD Preview: Lewis Trondheim & Joann Sfar's Dungeon Is Back
- J Scott Campbell's Fix – The Daily LITG, 11th of May 2021
LITG six years ago – Dungeons & Dragons, Black Batman
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.
- Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
- John Ridley, Luke Fox Batman, 5G, No More?
- We Review Dungeons & Dragons: Days Of Endless Adventure
- Wally, Barry and Jay to Appear in Death Metal Spinoff, Speed Metal
- Tom Segura Doubles Down on Wrestling Fans, Attacks AJ Styles
- Niantic Lowers Wayfarer Reviewer Level Requirement For Pokémon GO
- Uzumaki's Junji Ito: Anime Adaptation Process Like A "Dream"
- Marty Pasko, Writer on Superman, Doctor Fate and Roseanne, Dies At 65
- Doctor Who: Osgood Calls Zoom Meeting to Address The Zygon Isolation
- Many Endings Of Uncanny X-Men #137 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne
LITG seven years ago – Excavating Fantastic Four
Six years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only six years ago?
- Remember That Alex Ross Fantastic Four Teaser From 2017?
- Immortal Hulk Now Outsells Batman
- Marvel Phase 4Chan Rumours For Film And TV… Potential Spoilers Await
- D&D Pulls Jared Knabenbauer and Holly Conrad From D&D Live 2019
- Comic Store In Your Future- Avengers: Endgame Hurt Sales, Unlike Hellboy
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Mack, comic creator of Kabuki, Daredevil, Cover and superspy
- Neil D Vokes, artist on Superman Adventures, Robotech Masters, Ninjak and Soulsearchers & Company.
- Sam Shiffler, comics art dealer
- Cesar Feliciano, artist of The Red Ten.
- Chad Parenteau, writer of This Sickness
- Andrew Farago, curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, Northern California chairman of the National Cartoonists Society, writer of Marvel Holiday Special and Chronicles of William Bazillion
- Michael Seddon, cartoonist
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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