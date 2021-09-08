Four New Carbonized The Mandalorian Figures Revealed by Hasbro

It looks like Hasbro is returning to the Carbonized Collection once again as they reveal a new set of figures from The Mandalorian. Four characters are getting the carbonized treatment adding something shine to any fan's Star Wars collection. Each figure will come on a shiny holographic card back and will feature a slight modification to their deco with a metallic shimmer. Four figures are on the way with The Armorer, Incinerator Trooper, Moff Gideon, and the Shoretrooper. Oddly enough, the Shoretrooper has not even received a standard Vintage Collection The Mandalorian release to this is a must have figures for any Mando collection.

Each figure will be a great way for new collectors to snag up these figures if they missed them the first time around. These Star Wars figures do come with a $6 increase coming in at $18.99 with each arriving exclusively to Walmart in Fall 2021. I can imagine we will see both online and in-store releases of these figures, with online pre-orders hitting Walmart here at the beginning of October. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Carbonized figure line is a fun way to re-release figures, and while I'm sure a standard Shoretrooper is on the way, the Carbonized version has made its way to the top of my buy list this October. May the Force Be With You!

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE ARMORER Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $18.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE ARMORER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live- action series on Disney Plus. Highly poseable with realistic detail and featuring premium detail and design, this 3.75-inch figure with original Kenner branding can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $18.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Highly poseable with realistic detail and premium design, including a photoreal face, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $18.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Highly poseable with realistic details, original Kenner branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH SHORETROOPER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $18.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH SHORETROOPER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Highly poseable with realistic details, original Kenner branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Walmart."