Four New Carbonized The Mandalorian Figures Revealed by Hasbro

It looks like Hasbro is returning to the Carbonized Collection once again as they reveal a new set of figures from The Mandalorian. Four characters are getting the carbonized treatment adding something shine to any fan's Star Wars collection. Each figure will come on a shiny holographic card back and will feature a slight modification to their deco with a metallic shimmer. Four figures are on the way with The Armorer, Incinerator Trooper, Moff Gideon, and the Shoretrooper. Oddly enough, the Shoretrooper has not even received a standard Vintage Collection The Mandalorian release to this is a must have figures for any Mando collection.

Each figure will be a great way for new collectors to snag up these figures if they missed them the first time around. These Star Wars figures do come with a $6 increase coming in at $18.99 with each arriving exclusively to Walmart in Fall 2021. I can imagine we will see both online and in-store releases of these figures, with online pre-orders hitting Walmart here at the beginning of October. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Carbonized figure line is a fun way to re-release figures, and while I'm sure a standard Shoretrooper is on the way, the Carbonized version has made its way to the top of my buy list this October. May the Force Be With You!

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE ARMORER Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $18.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE ARMORER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live- action series on Disney Plus. Highly poseable with realistic detail and featuring premium detail and design, this 3.75-inch figure with original Kenner branding can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $18.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Highly poseable with realistic detail and premium design, including a photoreal face, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER  – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $18.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Highly poseable with realistic details, original Kenner branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH SHORETROOPER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $18.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH SHORETROOPER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Highly poseable with realistic details, original Kenner branding, and premium design this 3.75-inch figure is a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Walmart."

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Funko Funatic, Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of many things.
