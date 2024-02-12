Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: frankenstein, NECA, Universal Monsters

Frankenstein's Monster Lives with NECA's New Universal Monsters Figure

Fans can now recreate some iconic scenes from the classic and beloved 1935 sequel, The Bride of Frankenstein with NECA’s new release

Article Summary Recreate The Bride of Frankenstein scenes with NECA's new figure.

Boris Karloff's Frankenstein's Monster in 7" detail by NECA.

Eerie accessories included: chair, chains, extra heads, and hands.

Available for pre-order at $59.99 for June 2024 release.

Get ready to relive the iconic horror of Universal Pictures' classic monster films with NECA's latest release: Ultimate Frankenstein's Monster 7" figure. Inspired by the 1935 sequel, The Bride of Frankenstein, this monster is alive once again and is crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Featuring this the likeness of Boris Karloff's performance of the misunderstood creature, this stunning figure showcases a brand-new sculpt that nicely captures his haunting essence. But that's not all, as NECA's Ultimate Frankenstein figure comes with a chilling array of accessories that genuinely immerse collectors in the dark and eerie world of classic horror films.

Just like in The Bride of Frankenstein, the Ultimate figure will come with a restraining chair that will have wrist shackles and real chains. Universal Monsters fans will now be able to recreate spine-tingling scenes from the classic monster film with frightening accuracy and detail. On top of that, Frank will come with a secondary head sculpt, swappable hands, and some fun accessories like a cigar, a loaf of bread, a mug, and a bowl.2 Whether you're a die-hard fan of classic horror cinema or a collector of all things macabre, NECA's new Ultimates Frankenstein's Monster figure will be a must-have addition to your Universal Monsters collection. NECA has him arriving in June 2024 for $59.99, and pre-orders are already live online. HE LIVES!

Ultimate Frankenstein's Monster 7" Scale Figure with Chair

"Frankenstein's Monster lives! Recreate iconic scenes from the 1935 sequel, The Bride of Frankenstein, with this deluxe set. NECA's 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure features new sculpts to reflect Boris Karloff's second appearance as The Monster, as well as a restraining chair complete with wrist shackles and real chains. Accessories also include a loaf of bread, mug, bowl, and interchangeable heads and hands. Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!