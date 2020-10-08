Funko Orders Up a Big Boy Pop Town During Fun TV

It was a fun enjoyable ride watching the latest episode of Fun Tv from Funko. The 20-minute episode was filled with skits, Sean Austin, and of course, reveals. We already talked about the whole new set of Ad Icons coming our way but we left one out. The iconic restaurant chain Big Boy plays a big role in their origin story. Well, that lovable mascot is back one again with its very own Big Boy Pop Town. The home of the Original Double Deck Hamburger is about to get a new home in your collection with a beautifully crafted diner. The diner shows off that classic look and will even have a miniaturized Big Boy logo on top. Like most Funko Pop Town collectibles this will also include a special companion Funko Pop and in this order, it's a new dynamic Big Boy. Big Boy is getting a playful mild as the lovable mascot skips in joy for some delicious burgers. Fans, new and old will get a huge kick out of this Pop Town in their collection.

The Pop Towns are a unique addition to the Funko collectible series. I have not personally got one yet as I am waiting to find one that really fits in with my collection. However, as a fan of Big Boy, this is one that I would love to own. That retro diner design is very fun and would be for placing Pops around. Funko Pop is cooking up something really special with this collectible and it will be a must-have for any fan of the restaurant. During the Fun TV presentation, no date or price was reveled so stay tuned for a full on reveal later on this year. What other restaurants do you think need to become Pop Towns next?