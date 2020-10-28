Funko Unveils Marvel Black Light for Today's FunkoShop Drop

Funko has unveiled some new releases that will drop exclusively in their Funko Shop. Today's theme is dedicated to Marvel Black Light as three new collectibles will be hitting the shop. Marvel Black Light is not new as Target got a huge variety of merchandise online and in-store. Captain America, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, and Spider-Man have already received the Black Light Pop treatment. We also say a release of Pop tees, back packs, posters, and hats in the original release and Funko continues to explore the route with more non-Pop collectibles. A new contender has joined their ranks as the villainous Carnage is debuting exclusively in the shop. Here is everything included in the FunkoShop today:

Pop! Marvel: Carnage (Black Light) – $15

Funko Poster: Rocket & Groot (Black Light) – $8

Funko Poster: Venom (Black Light) – $8

The Black Light Funko Pop Posters are pretty amazing, and any Venom fan will not want to miss out! The Rocket and Groot poster will also be a great addition to any Guardians of the Galaxy collection as well. However, the biggest item will easily be the Marvel Black Light Carnage that will easily sell out. Marvel and Symbiote fans will not want to miss out on this deadly Funko Pop with those bright colors and come in a black window packaged box. All of these Marvel Black Light Funko collectibles will drop here today at 2 PM EST, so make sure you set that timer. It looks like Funko is continuing their Black Light Pop series, and we hope to see more in the future, maybe some from the realm of DC Comics too.

"New release alert! We're launching these Funko Shop Marvel Blacklight Pop! and Posters online today at 11 am PDT! Which one is your favorite? Limit two of each item per household while supplies last. Exclusions Apply: Customers may purchase up to two pieces of each item."