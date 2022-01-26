Funko Debuts New Pop Comic Cover with McFarlane Batman #423

It looks like Funko continues to expand the product lines as they reveal a new exclusive Pop Comic Cover collectibles. These Pop Comic Covers showcase an iconic DC Comics or Marvel Comics cover that is accompanied by a Pop Vinyl that is loaded together in one pottered case. The Pop can not be revoked from the case, and the case should have the ability to be displayed on the wall for some very neat collectible art. This time the Dark Knight returns as Funko reveals the Pop Comic Cover for the iconic Batman #432 which was drawn by the one and only Todd McFarlane. These are the comic covers I was hoping we would see in this line, and Batman Pop fans are getting a real treat this time around. The DC Comics Batman #423 McFarlane Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case is an Entertainment Earth Exclusive. Pre-orders of the piece are live right here for $22.99, with it getting a May 2022 release date.

DC Comics Batman #423 McFarlane Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case – Entertainment Earth Exclusive:

Batman is ready to clean up Gotham!

Entertainment Earth Exclusive Pop! Cover Art Vinyl Figure!

Based on the cover of Batman #423.

#423. The superhero features Todd McFarlane's signature stye!

Comes in a hard protector case.

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Batman really "pops" in this amazing DC Comics Batman #423 McFarlane Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. The dynamic figure feature's Todd McFarlane's iconic stylization throughout the sculpt and is accompanied by a backdrop of the iconic Batman #423 issue that inspired it. This limited edition collector's piece even comes in a hard protector case to keep the Dark Knight in top form! The Batman mini-figure stands about 3 3/4-inches tall, while the case measures approximately 11-inches x 7-inches x 3 1/2-inches. This is a terrific centerpiece for any comic book collection or the desk of a fan of the Caped Crusader, so order yours while you can!"

Please Note: The hard case does not open and the figure cannot be removed.