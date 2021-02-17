Funko ECCC Reveals – Star Wars, Marvel Comics, and NBA Squatch

The second day of Emerald City Comic Con exclusive reveals from Funko has come to an end. Funko finished off the day with some more amazing reveals from big franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. Starting us off first is a brand new Star Wars Art Series vinyl featuring Master Yoda with a Military Green paint scheme. This is a very fitting design for the ECCC theme, and it will be a must-have Pop for fans of previous Star Wars Art Series Pops. Staying in the world of green, Funko did announce that the green Goblin from Disney's Adventures of the Gummi Bears will also be making a debut at the con. Another tradition for Emerald City leads us to our next revels, which is the return of the NBA Mascot Squatch from the Seattle SuperSonics. This Mascot has been retired since the team left Seattle, but not only is it a part of the Bigfoot family but a necessary Pop for Seattle's biggest convention. Each of these should get a shared retailer release, which Funko will announce by the end of the week, so stay tuned.

As noticed above, Marvel Comics has a nice set of exclusive Pop reveals for Emerald City Comic Con as well. Deadpool will be making his way to the convention with a unique costume design as he wears pink teddy bear pants. This blushing Deadpool will be a great fit for the upcoming wave of new Deadpool Pop that celebrates his 30th Anniversary. The next reveal rises from the grave as Marvel Zombies Morbius is here. This living vampire joins the ranks of the undead with a very bloody and deadly exclusive Pop that will be a must-have piece for zombie fans. This last reveal is one of my favorites of the convention so far as Spider-Man 2099 is shining into action. This marks the second Pop this future Spidey has received, and he is high up on my want list this year. All of these Pops and more will be released on the Funko Shop here for lottery winners on March 3rd and a general release for leftovers on the 4th. Fans will also be able to get them online through shared retailers as well as in-store on March 4th. Stay tuned for more ECCC Funko reveals throughout the week and the list for the shared retailers.