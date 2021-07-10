Funko Explores the Multiverse with New Loki Variant Pop Vinyls

The newest Marvel Studios Disney+ television series, Loki, has been an absolute thrill ride. It has expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ways we never imagined, and we are curious how this story will end. Just like previous Disney+ series, Funko has been slowly revealing their line-up of Loki Pop Vinyls in their first wave. So far, we have seen Variant Loki, Mobius, Rennslayer with Miss Minutes, Hunter B-15, and even two versions of Sylvie. The multiversal fun does not end there as the latest episode of Loki showcase more variants of the God of Mischief, and they are all coming to life from Funko. There are five new reveals in this announcement which will include:

President Loki

Kid Loki

Kid Loki – Metallic (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Classic Loki (BoxLunch Exclusive)

Alligator Loki (Hot Topic Exclusive)

A lot of these Loki's really made a name for themselves, and collectors will be dying to get their hands on some of these Pop. Alligator Variant is already widely popular, and Hot Topic has stated there will be no pre-sales for him but "buy now" purchases when he is in stock later this month. No word has been released on when Classic Loki will drop, but after the showcase of his mighty power, he will be must have collectible for any Marvel fan. Oddly enough, Boastful Loki was missing from this reveal, but it was confirmed that he is in the works and set to release as a convention exclusive at a later point. It will be nice to see all of these Loki Variants displayed together, and it is always amazing to see the great work Funko does with their MCU Pop line. The two common Pops are up for pre-order right here, and be on the lookout for the retailer exclusives dropping later this month.

