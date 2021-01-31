Funko Fair Weekend Recap – Let's Go To The Movies

The Funko Fair has finally ended, and it was a great success of two weeks of reveals. We wanted to recap some of the reveals this week in case fans were not able to see all of the reveals. Starting off the week was a huge set of new reveals from Funko's Movie line, with the first being a new Harry Potter Patronus for Remus Lupin. We also got to see the director Spike Lee get his own Pop vinyl as he is wearing his oriole outfit from 2019. Things then started to get a little fast and fury as the Toretto brothers are getting pop-ified from the F9. Some interesting surprises during the movie reveal some classic films getting new collectible like Cool Runnings. Comedy Sports movies fans also got to see Pop Vinyls for White Men Can't Jump, who will be getting solo releases and a special Target Exclusive 2-Pack.

Some of the bigger reveals of the Funko Fair Movie reveals starts as the darkness calls in the next set of reveals as Bram Stoker's Dracula is getting their own wave of Pop vinyls. The wave will consist of six Pops that will include a Chase variant and an amazing FunkoShop exclusive red armored Dracula. Dracula is not the only movie monster to Pop form as the 1999 action-adventure film The Mummy debuts. There are three Pops in the wave with Rick O' Connell, Evelyn, and Imhotep, each with an amazing sculpt that will please many fans. One of the biggest reveals was the return of the iconic 80's film, The Goonies. Oddly enough, Mouth is not in this wave; this is making us believe that they will be releasing one as a convention exclusive. Besides that, we are getting a great set of new mold for The Goonies from Funko, including not one but two retailer exclusives.

There were some very interesting choices revealed during the Movie day of Funko Fair. I did not know that Cool Runnings and White Men Can't Jump had a big enough fanbase to make it collectible, but here we are. The Goonies and The Mummy are the two biggest reveals of the day, in my opinion, and pre-orders for every reveal are already live and can be found located here. Most of these Funko Pops are set to release between April and June 2021, so fans have a couple of months to wait for these. Make sure you get your pre-orders in as who knows if fans will be all to find these in the wild with so many COVID delays. The best way to secure some of these Pops for your collection will be pre-orders to save you the time and energy from the hunt.