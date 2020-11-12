Five Nights at Freddy's Get New 12" Statues from Funko

Funko is preparing for the upcoming game, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, with some new collectibles. No, we are not talking about Mystery Minis, Dorbz, Funko Soda, or Pop Vinyls, but something special from Funko. The company is getting large and in charge as they announce two special 12" Five Nights at Freddy's statues. Vanny is finally making her appearance and wants her time in the spotlight with both 12" states. Statues like this are something new for Funko, but from what they have shown us, they look amazing. The first one is dedicated to Freddy and Gregory, with the devious Vanny coming for them. We then have Venessa and Vanny in this colorful display showing off Vanny is all her rabbit suited horror.

Both 12" statues are very well don't Five Nights at Freddy's collectibles that will be great for any fan. With the uncertainly of the Security Breach release date, these statues will be a perfect way to prepare for it. Vanny is making a big appearance in this game, and I'm sure we will see plenty more of her as the time comes. Both Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Statues from Funko are priced at $49.99. They are expected to release in March 2021, and both be found up for pre-order here.

"Vanny is on the prowl, and she's closing in on Freddy and Gregory. Will your Five Night's at Freddy's™ collection survive the security breach? This Freddy and Gregory statue will bring the tension and fear into your display. Vinyl figure is 12-inches tall."

"Vanny is on the prowl for more victims, carrying out her orders from Glitchtrap. Will your Five Night's at Freddy's™ collection survive the security breach? This Vanny and Vanessa statue will bring the tension and fear into your display. Vinyl figure is 12-inches tall."