Funko Funkoween Reveals Hocus Pocus, Jaws, Michael Myers, and More!

We are halfway to Halloween, and Funko knows how to celebrate with their amazing Funkoween event. An event filled with eerie, spooky, and spectacular reveals for a wide variety of collectibles. They opened the event with a new episode of Funko FUN Tv, that gave collectors and fans a glimpse at some of the upcoming releases. However, the fun did not stop there as this week has been filled with reveals, and we have rounded them up in one place. Starting up off first is a new Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Pop that celebrates 40 Years of Darkness. Elvira will get a special red-dressed Diamon Collection figure that will bring the perfect amount of shine and spookiness to your collection. We will also get a new assortment of Funko Soda Vinyls figures for Funkoween with Mickey Mouse, Sulley, and two Nightmare Before Christmas characters. Each of them will be limited releases and will all have a chance at a chase variant, and these will consist of:

Disney – Vampire Mickey – 15,000 Limited Edition – Black & White Chase Variant

The Nightmare Before Christmas – Harlequin Demon – 10,000 Limited Edition – Glow in the Dark Chase Variant

The Nightmare Before Christmas – Barrel – 10,000 Limited Edition – Unmasked Chase Variant

Monsters Inc. – Sulley – 12,5000 Limited Edition – Flocked Chase Variant

Funkoween then casts a spell with their next couple of releases with new Pops for Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost and the beloved Halloween film Hocus Pocus. The Hex Girl are making their way from the stage and onto your Pop collection with this Hot Topic exclusive 3-Pack Pop set. We have only seen a pending concept design for these but having these three gems together will be a great collectible for any Scooby-Doo fan. Dani Dennison from Hocus Pocus is up next with a brand new Pop heading exclusively to Spirt Halloween Stores. Hocus Pocus will also be able to add new Pop Tees to their wardrobe with two new designs heading exclusively to Funko Hollywood, Funko HQ, and FunkoShop. Things then take a bloody turn as the horror icon Michael Myers from Halloween gets a new set of normal and bloody Pop vinyls. All seem to have one mild but with different retailer exclusives getting the bloody versions.

Each of these Funkoween Pop Vinyls is a worthy addition to the growing Pop world. Funko Soda contours to growing and these figures will easily be a hit just like any of the others out there. The Michael Myer Pop figures are also pretty amazing I just wish Funko would go back to their original bloody-splattered Pop design. Instead of each Pop being unique they are just given a simple "bloody" deco that is pretty lame. Either way, all of these Funkoween releases are up for pre-order already here with even some of the retailer exclusives also popping in and out. Be sure to secure the Pop that best suits your collection and keeping enjoying the eerie thrills of Funkoween.