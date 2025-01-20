Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Hasbro Debuts Marvel's Giant-Size X-Men #1 Banshee Marvel Legend

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as Hasbro is back with a new set of 6” including the return of a popular X-Men

Article Summary Celebrate Marvel Legends' new Banshee figure in classic Giant-Size X-Men #1 attire with epic accessories.

Detailed 6" Banshee features articulated design, perfect for posing and showcasing in collections.

Includes swappable heads, hands, and a special mini comic for a truly immersive collector experience.

Available pre-order starts Feb 6 on Hasbro Pulse; get ready for its anticipated Spring 2025 release.

New Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro with new packaging and new accessories. Banshee, also known as Sean Cassidy, is back and made his first appearance in X-Men #28 (1967). Created by Roy Thomas and Werner Roth, this Irish mutant has a powerful sonic scream that allows him to fly and create powerful sound waves. Banshee initially appeared as a villain but would later be reformed and joined the X-Men in Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975). Marvel Legends recently saw Banshee in a three-pack featuring his yellow and blue X-Suit, but this new release takes him back to his signature green outfit.

This new Marvel Legends version of Banshee is based on his Giant-Size X-Men #1 appearance and will feature a swappable head, extra hands, and his very own Marvel Comics comic. That is right, Hasbro is now adding bite-size comics with this unique wave of Marvel Legends, which toy photographers will surely appreciate. Banshee is priced at $24.99; he is set to go up for pre-order on February 6 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers with a Spring 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Giant-Size X-Men #1 Banshee

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order on February 6 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2025.) Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Banshee figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"Comes with 5 accessories, including 3 alternate hands, alternate head portraying the character's iconic sonic scream face, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Marvel's Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975), add Marvel's Banshee to your collection."

