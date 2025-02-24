Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Embrace the Heat with the Marvel Legends Spider-Man Spirit Spider

Get ready to swing through the city in style as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Discover Spider-Man's dark transformation into the Ghost Rider-inspired Spirit Spider on Earth-11638.

Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Spirit Spider figure for the Gamerverse line.

Features a detailed design with over 20 articulation points and extra accessories.

Pre-order on February 27th for $24.99, with a release in Summer 2025.

The original Ghost Spider, later renamed Spirit Spider, first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #38 (2011), created by Dan Slott and Javier Pulido. This version of Spider-Man hails from Earth-11638, a reality where Peter Parker became the Spectacular Spider. However, this hero gained strength by absorbing the abilities of fallen Spider-Men, making him more aggressive and power-hungry. During his encounter with 616 Spider-Man, Hulk, and Deadpool, he was killed in battle, only to be resurrected by Doctor Strange using the Spirit of Vengeance. This transformed him into a Ghost Rider-inspired Spider-Man, which was adapted multiple times and used in the video game Marvel's Spider-Man as an unlockable skin.

Now vengeance can burn on with a new Marvel Legends figure that captures his eerie presence and wicked design with a flaming blue skull and white costume. Releasing as part of the Marvel Legends Gamerverse line, Spirit Spider will come with two extra pairs of hands and will be priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are set to arrive on February 27, at 1 PM EST, at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, with a Summer 2025 release.

Turn Up the Heat with the Marvel Legends Spider-Man Spirit Spider

"Spirit Spider, a version of Peter Parker infused with the power of souls, uses his Spirit Fire suit to channel waves of ethereal energy. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Spirit Spider action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in the Marvel's Spider-Man video game. The Spirit Spider figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability). "

