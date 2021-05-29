Funko Funkoween Reveals – The Live, Evil Dead, and La Llorona

One would not think that a Halloween celebration in May would be exciting but Funko managed to pull it off with their Funkoween event. From a new FUN TV episode to a huge selection of Pop reveals, Halloween thrills are here this summer. Funko has already revealed so many new upcoming Pops but the reveals keep on coming with even more with some spooky films joining the Pop Vinyl train. Three films are coming to the world of Funko Pop with new additions to a previous line as well as new movies entering the fold. One unique thing about each of these new reveals compared to other Funkoween debuts is each has a Chase Pop in their set. Chase Pop Vinyls are a very unique way to add something limited edition to a common release and are always highly sought after. Some Chase variants feature a simple item swap while others have a completely new Pop Vinyl molds that stands out and each one of these reveals shows just that. They will consist of:

That is right, Evil Dead, The Live, and The Curse of La Llorona are all joining Funko with some amazing new Pop designs. Expanding the Conjuring-universe, La Llorona continues to haunt our plane of existence after the death of her children. She will receive a standard Pop as well as an angrier Pop Chase capturing the monster that La Llorona has become. To celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Evil Dead, Funko is releasing a new Ash Williams Pop with an amazing Bloody Chase variant. Return to the cabin and face the wrath of the Necronomicon once again with these amazing collectibles from this beloved horror franchise. Last but not least, George Nada is back to chew bubblegum and kick ass with the debut of Funko Pop Vinyls for They Live. Both George and the Aliens are back once again, with the Aliens getting a special black and white Chase Variant. Both Pops are very well done, and the color and design of the They Live aliens are kick-ass! All of these Pops Vinyls are up for pre-order here, with each getting a 1:6 Chase Pop Ratio. Fans can also secure a Chase Bundle here to make sure they acquire these Funkoween Pops and their amazing limited edition counterparts.