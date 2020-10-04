The Dead Rise in the Exclusive Funko Marvel Zombies Collector Box

The newest Marvel Collector Corp from Funko has finally arrived from Amazon. This exclusive subscription box has always been a blast with exclusive Pops, pins, stickers, and apparel in each. The newest box is here and just in time for Halloween with a whole box dedicated to Marvel Zombies. This series has been picking up the heat lately with it just hitting stores and even getting a couple of big exclusives like the FunkoShop Magneto. New York Comic Con 2020 will also be getting an exclusive with a Zombie Daredevil that will be shared with BoxLunch. However, today's focus is on this set of collectibles, so let's rave from the grave with our newest unboxing.

Starting things off first is the art of the Marvel Zombies box. Here are some iconic hero heads around the sides of the box with a very well done top pieces showing the undead heroes inside. After opening the box, fans are greeted with a zombie Hulk design, which is pretty awesome. The inside rewards start as collectors are first greeted with the two smaller surprises with a zombie Magneto sticker and a zombie Gambit pin. Oddly enough, we still have yet to see a zombie Gambit Funko Pop design, so it is interesting to see the Pop pin unclose. Following up next is the apparel item, and this month we are getting a Marvel Zombies themes Pop Tee. This tee is a super badass design showcasing zombies versions of iconic X-Men like Magneto, Gambit, and Wolverine. There are supposed to be more Marvel Zombies Pop/Tee bundles later on, but this is the first to get into the collector's hands. I have always been a fan of the Funko Pop Tee designs, and this one really takes the cake and a perfect shirt for October.

We now are digging up the main event with the Funko Pop reveals. There are two Pops in the Marvel Zombies box, and each is perfect additions to the growing series. Up first is Deadpool, who is now partnering up with the classic Deadpool sidekick, Headpool. Fans of the Marvel Zombies comic should know that the infected Deadpool travels to our 616 Universe and partners with our version of Deadpool. This Pop pays homage to that comedic duo and will be fun for Deadpool and Marvel Zombies fans. The next Pop was a surprise as the Red Skull is back from the dead! This is the newest Red Skull Pop we have seen in quite some time, and the gruesome detail is amazing. The hole in his chest is a nice zombie style touch that will be a great addition for any fans collection. This entire Funko Pop Box was very well done from the Pop Tee to the two exclusive Pops. While I do wish we saw a new design besides Deadpool, the overall history of it is a great touch. This box might pop back later on Amazon, but until then, fans can lock down the next Marvel Collector Corps subscription box here.