Funko has been revealing new Pop Vinyls all week for New York Comic Con 2020 and now we move onto day 4. The day started off with some sparkling reveals as Robin Sparkles from How I Met Your Mother starts the day. How I Met Your Mother still has yet to release their normal wave of figures with Barney and Ted. This marks the first exclusive to come out and will probably be the first Pop to release for the hilarious sit-com. It's showtime for this next Pop as Beetlejuice is lighting up the night with this glow-in-the-dark Pop. This version of Beetlejuice will show him carrying the Handbook of the Recently Deceased which is a new mold. Last but not least, we return to the 80's with some American Justice with Beach Head from G.I. Joe. G.I. Joe has been picking up a lot of traction lately so this Popw ill be hot with many collectors old and new. Each 0f these designs are very well come and will be all hot among many collectors. I am excited for Robin Sparkles and pumped to see more How I Met Your Mother in the future.

Funko has announced that they will be having replacing the actual New York Comic Con with Virtual Con 4.0. This will be similar to previous cons like San Diego Comic Con, Wonder Con, and Emerald City. These pops will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. NYCC 2020 was set to take place in October between the 8th thru the 11th, so fans should expect a release around that time. Most (not all) of these Pop Vinyls will be hitting GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more as shared exclusives. Looking back at the SDCC 2020 Virtual Con, the purchases off the Funko-Shop will be the only way to get your hands on an official NYCC sticker with a 50/50 chance. Collectors will be able to find them here in October when Virtual Con 4.0 is up and running but the date still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list should be released to fans by the end of the week so stay tuned. We can only hope Funko handles this online releases better than the chaos from the SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they come throughout the final day of reveals.